Pedophile arrested in central Thailand after luring victims on Facebook

Image courtesy of Sanook

In a horrifying series of events, a serial pedophile targeted and sexually assaulted young girls aged between 9-13 years old in central Thailand. The pedophile’s latest victim was a 10 year old girl. Fortunately, this attempt was unsuccessful but it did not stop him from trying again.

The pedophile, initially known by the Facebook name “Never Struggled, Don’t Flatter,” fled to a coconut grove in Ratchaburi and continued to use the social media platform to lure potential victims.

The man in question was pursued and ultimately captured in a coconut grove in Damnoen Saduak, Ratchaburi by officers led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Teeradech Thammasuthee, the chief of the investigation division of the National Police Office. The pedophile allegedly confessed to the shocking crimes and admitted that his abhorrent actions stemmed from childhood resentments. He had been sexually assaulted at a waterfall when he was a child and sought vengeance by assaulting young girls.

Police Lieutenant General Damrong Kiti Prapasorn, the National Police Commissioner, yesterday ordered an investigation team consisting of Police Lieutenant Colonel Thiti Sangsawang, Police Lieutenant Colonel Nopphon Phulsawat, Teeradech Thammasuthee and other high-ranking officers, to track and apprehend the suspect, Khwanchai.

Khwanchai, also known as Jun or Ball, a 33 year old resident of No. 77/1, Moo 6, Namphu Subdistrict, Mueang Ratchaburi District, Ratchaburi Province, was the suspect identified in the Ratchaburi Provincial Court’s warrant No. 289/2023, issued on July 21. The charges against him included attempted sexual assault of a minor younger than 13 years of age, sexual harassment of a minor under 13 years of age, and child abduction for sexual exploitation.

Khwanchai’t record revealed that he had been arrested in 2015 on similar charges of sexual assault. In each case, the modus operandi matched: Luring a young girl aged around nine years old and then sexually assaulting her, in a horrifically similar manner as the current charges.

The pattern of his attacks on his victims, which included this particular incident in Ratchaburi, consisted of manipulating victims by offering to drop them at school or engaging them in casual play, eventually progressing to physical contact. Once the pedophile believed he had created a bond of trust, he would attempt to sexually assault them.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Teeradech Thammasuthee, the head of the Investigation Division of the National Police Office, believes that there could be other unreported victims of Khwanchai’s atrocious crimes.

He urges any victims or anybody with relevant information to come forward and report it to the “Investigation Metropolitan Police Department” page. He assures that his officials are ready and available 24 hours a day to provide necessary help and guidance, reported Sanook.