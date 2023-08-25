Stinking situation: Thai community fights factory stench, faces relocation woes

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

For years, the residents of the Ban Thammarat community in Prachuap Khiri Khan have been tormented by the foul odour emitted by the wastewater from a local rubber factory. Despite their pleas for regular inspections and serious action towards wastewater management, the issue remains unresolved, forcing some to relocate.

The community, located in Area 5, has long complained about the factory, which purchases rubber waste and discharges untreated wastewater onto personal land. The stench has permeated the area, affecting their daily lives.

Several months ago, concerned authorities inspected the factory following complaints lodged at the Justice Centre. The factory was then ordered to construct a wastewater treatment pond for the rubber waste. However, months later, the residents are still grappling with the persistent stench from poor wastewater management.

One resident, Sawangjit Kamlun, also known as Teacher Piek, shared her ordeal of residing near the factory while caring for a bedridden patient. Despite lodging several complaints, the issue has only been temporarily resolved. The smell returns every time the factory cleans up before an inspection.

Sawangjit and her neighbours understand the thriving business of purchasing rubber waste but implore the factory owner to manage the wastewater effectively to prevent the stench. The problem has become unbearable, leading some community residents to move out. They urge the authorities to inspect more frequently and ensure that the factory adheres to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed with the community.

Apichit Upatham, a crane service worker, showed the point where the factory discharges the wastewater. He also showed evidence in a video clip, narrating that his house is adjacent to the factory. Initially, the factory had few customers, and the smell was not much of a problem. However, with the expansion of the rubber purchasing business, the smell from the untreated wastewater has become stronger, and the residents have been suffering for years, reported KhaoSod.

Apichit calls on the responsible agencies to seriously inspect the wastewater treatment in the factory to ensure standard compliance. He points out that if the factory can deploy efficient wastewater management to curb the smell, there will be no issues in cohabitating with the community.

The factory owner, Klaplern Eiadkaew, showed the reporters the areas within the warehouse, the wastewater discharge point, and the treatment pond built as per the state agency’s orders. He accepted that the rubber wastewater might cause some smell but denied that it was severe as claimed.

He assured that he covers the rubber waste when cleaning and follows all the guidelines provided by the agency to avoid causing problems for the community. He is willing to cooperate if the agency wants him to make any improvements or adjustments for effective wastewater management.

