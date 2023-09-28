Prachin Buri villages soaked as forest stream’s overflow leads to distress in central Thailand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

Rapid rainfall across Prachin Buri province in central Thailand caused a forest stream from Thap Lan National Park to overflow into Khlong Lam Phaya Than, resulting in the flooding of five villages. It has been reported that residents are greatly distressed by the event, and schools have been ordered to close for one day.

The stream, originating between Wang Nam Khiao district in Nakhon Ratchasima and Buphram subdistrict in Prachin Buri, couldn’t drain fast enough, causing water from the stream to flood the lower-lying areas along Suwinthawong Road.

The water level increased, affecting house number 530 in Moo 10, Buphram subdistrict, causing the residents to move their belongings to higher ground and relocate their bedridden patients.

The Subdistrict Administrative Organisation issued a warning to local leaders and village heads to alert their communities to the risk of flash floods in the low-lying areas along Khlong Lam Phaya Than, reported KhaoSod.

A 59 year old resident of Buri, Khaow, reported that the water started overflowing and flooding from midnight following heavy rainfall. She stayed vigilant until around 3am when the water level rose and flooded her house, forcing her to quickly pack her belongings and move her bedridden patients to a safer location.

The rising water level also affected residents on the other side of the stream, including school children to attend school and workers from the nearby Kabin Buri Industrial Estate, preventing them from leaving their homes.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office in Prachin Buri reported that the Governor of Prachin Buri, Ronnarong Nakhonjinda, was informed by the Buphram Subdistrict Administrative Organisation that heavy rainfall today from 4am led to an increase in the water level in Khlong Lam Phaya Thaen. This was due to the water from Khao Yai National Park and Khlong Yang merging and rapidly raising the water level.

Currently, the water has started overflowing and flooding areas in Moo 3, 5, 6, 7, and 10 of Buphram subdistrict, Nadee district, Prachin Buri, and Thap Lan School.

The school was ordered to close for one day due to the flooding. Officials have been mobilised to assist the affected residents.

