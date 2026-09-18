Prachin Buri café covered in chicken manure in overnight attack

A coffee and smoothie shop in Prachin Buri was left covered in chicken manure and food waste after an overnight attack, forcing the owner to clean the premises before reopening.

The owner of the TikTok account @thi-cha shared footage of the damage yesterday, September 17, showing the shop in Ban Sang district splattered with waste.

She wrote that she had been trying to make an honest living and questioned why her business had been targeted.

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The mess left the shop unable to operate normally until the owner and others cleaned the premises.

The owner later said evidence had been gathered, and CCTV footage checked, but she could not yet release further details while police and investigators worked on the case.

She said she would provide an update once information could be made public.

The post drew widespread attention, with many social media users offering support and asking what may have motivated the attack.

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Some commenters speculated that the incident could be connected to informal debt.

The owner rejected that suggestion, saying the shop had not borrowed money from informal lenders or anyone else and did not have excessive debts.

She said the only debt she had was with a bank and again asked for fairness while the investigation continued.

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Other commenters suspected there may have been a personal dispute behind the attack, speculating whether the owner had previously fallen out with someone and saying the level of damage suggested there could be more to the story.

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