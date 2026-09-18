Prachin Buri café covered in chicken manure in overnight attack

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 3:34 PM
1 minute read
Prachin Buri café covered in chicken manure in overnight attack | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok @thi.cha75

A coffee and smoothie shop in Prachin Buri was left covered in chicken manure and food waste after an overnight attack, forcing the owner to clean the premises before reopening.

The owner of the TikTok account @thi-cha shared footage of the damage yesterday, September 17, showing the shop in Ban Sang district splattered with waste.

She wrote that she had been trying to make an honest living and questioned why her business had been targeted.

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The mess left the shop unable to operate normally until the owner and others cleaned the premises.

A Prachin Buri café owner is seeking answers after chicken manure and food waste were thrown across the shop during an overnight attack.
Photo via TikTok @thi.cha75

The owner later said evidence had been gathered, and CCTV footage checked, but she could not yet release further details while police and investigators worked on the case.

She said she would provide an update once information could be made public.

The post drew widespread attention, with many social media users offering support and asking what may have motivated the attack.

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@thi.cha75 คุณรู้ไหมของทุกชิ้นเราต้องเอาเงินแลกมา แต่ความมักง่ายของคนเล่นสกปรกทำให้เราต้องสร้างขึ้นมาใหม่ ของทำมาหากินของเราต้องปิดร้านเสียรายได้ ไม่ต้องเห็นใจแต่ความเป็นคนควรจะมี!! #ร้านกาแฟ #บ้านสร้างปราจีนบุรี #โดนกลั่นแกล้ง ♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Mr Joun2021🎊 – Joun_kpk01

Some commenters speculated that the incident could be connected to informal debt.

The owner rejected that suggestion, saying the shop had not borrowed money from informal lenders or anyone else and did not have excessive debts.

She said the only debt she had was with a bank and again asked for fairness while the investigation continued.

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Other commenters suspected there may have been a personal dispute behind the attack, speculating whether the owner had previously fallen out with someone and saying the level of damage suggested there could be more to the story.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 18, 2026, 3:34 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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