Stormy surprise: Thailand tempest turns 54 provinces soggy

A powerful storm system is wreaking havoc across 54 provinces in Thailand, with the Thai Meteorological Department issuing a warning today. The southern region is experiencing the most rainfall, covering 80% of the area. Bangkok is also affected, with the residents urged to be vigilant for sudden flooding and forest runoff.

The storm system is moving across the northern and northeastern regions towards the low-pressure area over the Gulf of Tangjia. It is accompanied by a robust southwestern monsoon that continues to blow over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This combination resulted in heavy rainfall in some parts of the northern, northeastern, central, eastern, and southern regions, including torrential rain in some areas of the western southern region.

The public in these areas is being warned of the dangers of heavy torrential rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and forest runoff. In particular, people in hillside areas near waterways and low-lying areas, as well as those travelling through these areas, should be on alert for thunderstorms during this period.

The sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are fairly strong, with wave heights of 2-3 metres. In areas where there are thunderstorms, waves can exceed 3 metres. The lower Andaman Sea and lower Gulf of Thailand have wave heights of 1-2 metres but can exceed 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. Boat operators in these areas are advised to navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand should temporarily stay ashore.

Tropical storm Haikui in the upper South China Sea is likely to move towards the southeastern coast of China today. Although this storm does not directly affect the weather in Thailand, those travelling to the affected areas should check the weather before travelling.

The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow predicts thunderstorms in the northern region, covering 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is between 23-26 Celsius and the highest is between 32-37 Celsius. The wind is variable with a speed of 10-20 kilometres per hour.

The northeastern region will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is between 23-26 Celsius and the highest is between 33-36 Celsius. The wind is variable with a speed of 10-25 km/h.

The central region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is between 25-27 Celsius and the highest is between 35-36 Celsius. The wind is coming from the southwest with a speed of 10-25 km/h.

The eastern region will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is between 25-28 Celsius and the highest is between 31-35 Celsius. The wind is coming from the southwest with a speed of 20-40 km/h. The sea has waves of 2-3 metres and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region (east coast) will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas. The lowest temperature is between 23-27 Celsius and the highest is between 29-34 Celsius.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area. The lowest temperature is between 26-28 Celsius and the highest is between 33-36 Celsius. The wind is coming from the southwest with a speed of 10-25 km/h, reported KhaoSod Online.

