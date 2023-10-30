Pothole accident: Dodge causes pickup truck to crash into pole in Nakhon Ratchasima

Photo: KhaoSod.

A pick-up truck, in an attempt to avoid a large pothole on the road and prevent damage to its alloy wheels, lost control and collided with a high-voltage electricity pole in front of a minimart in Nakhon Ratchasima. The pothole accident, which took place yesterday at 6.30pm, resulted in vehicle damage and minor injuries to the driver and two passengers.

CCTV footage captured the moment of the pothole accident at the minimart located in Ban Phutsa, Rang Ka Yai Subdistrict, Phimai District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province. The bronze-silver Toyota pickup truck with Suphanburi registration was found with extensive damage and a rear alloy wheel detached from the vehicle.

The driver, 27 year old Sakda (surname withheld), was travelling home to Buriram Province with two friends. Upon reaching the accident spot, he veered off to avoid a large pothole in the middle of the road. The pick-up was a low-loading vehicle, and falling into the pothole could cause damage to the alloy wheels, he explained.

This manoeuvre caused the vehicle to lose control and collide with the roadside electricity pole. The police will further review the CCTV footage and examine the accident site in detail, in addition to taking further statements from the driver to determine the exact cause of the pothole accident, reported KhaoSod.

A high-speed pursuit between two pickup trucks tragically concluded with three fatalities and one person injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Sadao, Songkhla. The chase resulted in the trucks losing control and colliding, subsequently involving a motorcycle and a lorry in the crash. Read more HERE.

Follow us on :













During a heavy downpour in Surat Thani province, a pickup truck crashed into a roadside ditch, sadly leading to four fatalities. This incident took place on Route 401, connecting Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Initial findings indicate that the harsh weather conditions likely played a key role in the accident. Read more HERE.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.