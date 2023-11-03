Pork prices sizzle in northern Thailand due to crackdown on illegal supply

Photo: KhaoSod

Pork prices have seen a continuous increase for two consecutive weeks in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Terdthai market. This is primarily due to the government’s rigorous crackdown on illicit and frozen pork, resulting in a significant decrease in the volume of illegal pork in the market. As the new year approaches, prices are expected to surge further.

On surveying the fresh pork prices in the Terdthai market, it was observed that the price of three-layer pork per kilogramme ranged between 140 to 150 baht, pork neck was priced at 130 to 140 baht per kilogramme, pork hip at 100 to 110 baht per kilogramme, and pork collar at 180 to 200 baht per kilogramme.

These price increases were noted after the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) made serious efforts to suppress illicit and frozen pork, leading to a significant reduction in the market volume of illegal pork.

Suphapen Pinnok, the owner of the Ub-Ieb Fresh Pork stall within the Terdthai market, revealed that it’s usual for farm gate pork prices to rise post-festival. However, a continuous price increase has been seen for two weeks now, from after the end of the Buddhist Lent to the present.

In the first week, there was an increase of 4 baht per kilogramme, and in the second week, the price shot up by another 3.50 baht per kilogramme.

This is speculated to be due to the government’s serious crackdown on illegal pork, which has led to a decrease in illicit pork in the market.

Her shop has also slightly increased prices because they butcher the pork themselves, keeping their costs lower than other shops.

For instance, pork collar is sold at 180 baht per kilogramme, pork flap or pork leaf at 140 baht per kilogramme, pork loin at 120 baht per kilogramme, pork tenderloin at 120 baht per kilogramme, pork neck at 130 baht per kilogramme, and pork ribs at 100 baht per kilogramme. She supports the crackdown on illegal pork as it will allow Thai farmers to sell more pork.

While the customers understand since the price increase has not been too high, it is anticipated that pork prices will rise further during the new year festival, which is a regular annual occurrence reported KhaoSod.

