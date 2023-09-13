Popstar Sam Smith’s Teletubby style TikTok sparks social media storm (video)

Picture courtesy of Sam Smith TikTok.

British pop sensation Sam Smith faced backlash yesterday after taking a break from his global Gloria tour to showcase a quirky Teletubbies fashion statement on TikTok.

The 31 year old singer-songwriter shared a video on the popular social media platform, donning an eccentric ensemble featuring tight denim shorts, a form-fitting hooped t-shirt adorned with a young boy munching on an apple, and lime green boots reminiscent of Teletubbies characters. Smith confidently strutted around, mimicking a catwalk model, all set to the familiar Teletubbies soundtrack.

However, the unconventional outfit choice received criticism from some netizens who believed it bore a resemblance to the distinctive pattern found on a temple-like structure built by convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on his private Caribbean Island.

Epstein’s notorious building featured blue and white stripes on its exterior with a golden dome atop it.

As of now, Smith, who is gearing up for a special one-night concert at the Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani in Bangkok on October 3, has yet to respond to these criticisms. Read the criticisms HERE.

The “Sam Smith Gloria The Tour In Bangkok” marks the inaugural show of the Asian leg of Smith’s third concert tour, promoting their fourth album, Gloria.

Released earlier this year, Gloria quickly claimed the No. 1 spot in the UK, Australia, and Ireland charts.

In December last year, Smith caused quite a stir among his Thai fans after pictures emerged of a holiday in Koh Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani. The singer was snapped on a motorcycle around the island where it appeared he was in Thailand for more than just “The Thrill of it All.”

He posted pictures and videos of himself and a friend on holiday on Friday, December 23. Read more about his visit HERE.

After Bangkok Smith heads to Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Tickets cost 2,800, 3,800, 4,800, 5,800, 6,800 and 7,800 baht and can be purchased from thaiticketmajor.com.

