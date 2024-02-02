Political turmoil: Activists demand lifetime ban for 44 MFP MPs for lese majeste law reform attempt

Thai lawyer Teerayut Suwannakaesorn and political activist Sonthiya Sawatdee demanded that 44 Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs be permanently banned from politics after violating political ethics for supporting the reform of lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law.

Teerayut previously accused the MFP, along with its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, of attempting to overthrow the monarchy and Thailand’s democratic form of government, with the king as the head of state. The Constitution Court deliberated on this accusation before announcing its agreement with Teerayut on January 31.

As a consequence, the MFP and Pita were directed to refrain from any future actions related to Section 112. Fortunately, the court did not dissolve the party based on this accusation.

Despite this, the MFP faces a potential dissolution as the former complainer Teerayut and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) member Rueangkrai Leekitwattana filed an additional complaint against the MFP and requested the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) to dissolve the party.

More challenges emerged today, February 2, after Teerayut and the political activist Sonthiya visited the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (ONACC) to file more complaints against MFP MPs who supported the Section 112 reform.

The two complainers requested an investigation and consideration of the political ethics of 44 MPs of the MFP who signed their names in support of the lese majeste reform.

Teerayut insisted that he did not want the MFP MPs to be banned from their political careers. He said the ban depends on the consideration of the ONACC and the Constitution Court.

Sonthiya, on the other hand, explicitly stated his desire to see all 44 MFP MPs banned from politics for life. He pointed out that the MFP had inherited the lese majeste reform from the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, and that he would always oppose it.

The MPs whose names were on the document were:

    1. Former MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat
    2. Party-list MP Phicharn Chaowapatanawong
    3. Party-list MP Teerajchai Phunthumas
    4. Chantaburi MP Yanathicha Buapuean
    5. Party-list MP Sirikanya Tansakun
    6. Party-list MP Kanphong Chongsuttanamanee
    7. Party-list MP Bencha Saengchantra
    8. Party-list MP Chavalit Laohaudomphan
    9. Party-list MP Nitipon Piwmow
    10. Bangkok MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn
    11. Bangkok MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat
    12. Party-list MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul
    13. Former Phitsanuloak MP Padipat Suntiphada (Now Deputy President of the House of Representatives)
    14. Former Party-list MP Amarat Chokepamitkul
    15. Party-list MP Prasertpong Sornnuvatara
    16. Party-list MP Parinya Chuaigate Keereerut
    17. Party-list MP Natthawut Buapratum
    18. Bangkok MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut
    19. Former Party-list MP Nateepat Kulsetthasith
    20. Nakhon Pathom MP Suttawan Na Ayutthaya
    21. Party-list MP Woraphop Wiriyaroj
    22. Party-list MP Kampong Tepakam
    23. Bangkok MP Somkiat Tanomsin
    24. Samut Sakhon MP Thongdaeng Benjapak
    25. Chachoengsao MP Jirat Thongsuwan
    26. Chon Buri MP Charuss Khumkainam
    27. Party-list MP Suthep U-on
    28. Party-list MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat
    29. Party-list MP Apichat Sirisoontron
    30. Party-list MP Ongkan Chaiyabut
    31. Party-list MP Supisan Phakdeenarunat
    32. Party-list MP Naruepong Suebsakwong
    33. Trat MP Sakdinai Noomnoo
    34. Party-list MP Manop Keereepuwadol
    35. Party-list MP Wayo Asavarungrueang
    36. Party-list MP Wanvipa Maison
    37. Party-list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn
    38. Party-list MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth
    39. Party-list MP Tavisak Thaksin
    40. Party-list MP Somchai Fangchonjit
    41. Party-list MP Somkiat Chaivisutthikhun
    42. Samut Prakanr MP Wuttinan Boonchu
    43. Party-list MP Rangsiman Rome
    44. Party-list MP Surawat Thongbu

