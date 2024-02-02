Political turmoil: Activists demand lifetime ban for 44 MFP MPs for lese majeste law reform attempt

Thai lawyer Teerayut Suwannakaesorn and political activist Sonthiya Sawatdee demanded that 44 Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs be permanently banned from politics after violating political ethics for supporting the reform of lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law.

Teerayut previously accused the MFP, along with its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, of attempting to overthrow the monarchy and Thailand’s democratic form of government, with the king as the head of state. The Constitution Court deliberated on this accusation before announcing its agreement with Teerayut on January 31.

As a consequence, the MFP and Pita were directed to refrain from any future actions related to Section 112. Fortunately, the court did not dissolve the party based on this accusation.

Despite this, the MFP faces a potential dissolution as the former complainer Teerayut and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) member Rueangkrai Leekitwattana filed an additional complaint against the MFP and requested the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) to dissolve the party.

More challenges emerged today, February 2, after Teerayut and the political activist Sonthiya visited the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (ONACC) to file more complaints against MFP MPs who supported the Section 112 reform.

The two complainers requested an investigation and consideration of the political ethics of 44 MPs of the MFP who signed their names in support of the lese majeste reform.

Teerayut insisted that he did not want the MFP MPs to be banned from their political careers. He said the ban depends on the consideration of the ONACC and the Constitution Court.

Sonthiya, on the other hand, explicitly stated his desire to see all 44 MFP MPs banned from politics for life. He pointed out that the MFP had inherited the lese majeste reform from the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, and that he would always oppose it.

The MPs whose names were on the document were:

Former MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat Party-list MP Phicharn Chaowapatanawong Party-list MP Teerajchai Phunthumas Chantaburi MP Yanathicha Buapuean Party-list MP Sirikanya Tansakun Party-list MP Kanphong Chongsuttanamanee Party-list MP Bencha Saengchantra Party-list MP Chavalit Laohaudomphan Party-list MP Nitipon Piwmow Bangkok MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn Bangkok MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat Party-list MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul Former Phitsanuloak MP Padipat Suntiphada (Now Deputy President of the House of Representatives) Former Party-list MP Amarat Chokepamitkul Party-list MP Prasertpong Sornnuvatara Party-list MP Parinya Chuaigate Keereerut Party-list MP Natthawut Buapratum Bangkok MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut Former Party-list MP Nateepat Kulsetthasith Nakhon Pathom MP Suttawan Na Ayutthaya Party-list MP Woraphop Wiriyaroj Party-list MP Kampong Tepakam Bangkok MP Somkiat Tanomsin Samut Sakhon MP Thongdaeng Benjapak Chachoengsao MP Jirat Thongsuwan Chon Buri MP Charuss Khumkainam Party-list MP Suthep U-on Party-list MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat Party-list MP Apichat Sirisoontron Party-list MP Ongkan Chaiyabut Party-list MP Supisan Phakdeenarunat Party-list MP Naruepong Suebsakwong Trat MP Sakdinai Noomnoo Party-list MP Manop Keereepuwadol Party-list MP Wayo Asavarungrueang Party-list MP Wanvipa Maison Party-list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn Party-list MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth Party-list MP Tavisak Thaksin Party-list MP Somchai Fangchonjit Party-list MP Somkiat Chaivisutthikhun Samut Prakanr MP Wuttinan Boonchu Party-list MP Rangsiman Rome Party-list MP Surawat Thongbu