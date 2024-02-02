Political turmoil: Activists demand lifetime ban for 44 MFP MPs for lese majeste law reform attempt
Thai lawyer Teerayut Suwannakaesorn and political activist Sonthiya Sawatdee demanded that 44 Move Forward Party (MFP) MPs be permanently banned from politics after violating political ethics for supporting the reform of lese majeste law, also known as Section 112 of the Criminal Law.
Teerayut previously accused the MFP, along with its former leader Pita Limjaroenrat, of attempting to overthrow the monarchy and Thailand’s democratic form of government, with the king as the head of state. The Constitution Court deliberated on this accusation before announcing its agreement with Teerayut on January 31.
As a consequence, the MFP and Pita were directed to refrain from any future actions related to Section 112. Fortunately, the court did not dissolve the party based on this accusation.
Despite this, the MFP faces a potential dissolution as the former complainer Teerayut and the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) member Rueangkrai Leekitwattana filed an additional complaint against the MFP and requested the Election Commission of Thailand (ECT) to dissolve the party.
More challenges emerged today, February 2, after Teerayut and the political activist Sonthiya visited the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (ONACC) to file more complaints against MFP MPs who supported the Section 112 reform.
The two complainers requested an investigation and consideration of the political ethics of 44 MPs of the MFP who signed their names in support of the lese majeste reform.
Teerayut insisted that he did not want the MFP MPs to be banned from their political careers. He said the ban depends on the consideration of the ONACC and the Constitution Court.
Sonthiya, on the other hand, explicitly stated his desire to see all 44 MFP MPs banned from politics for life. He pointed out that the MFP had inherited the lese majeste reform from the now-dissolved Future Forward Party, and that he would always oppose it.
The MPs whose names were on the document were:
-
- Former MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat
- Party-list MP Phicharn Chaowapatanawong
- Party-list MP Teerajchai Phunthumas
- Chantaburi MP Yanathicha Buapuean
- Party-list MP Sirikanya Tansakun
- Party-list MP Kanphong Chongsuttanamanee
- Party-list MP Bencha Saengchantra
- Party-list MP Chavalit Laohaudomphan
- Party-list MP Nitipon Piwmow
- Bangkok MP Taopiphop Limjittrakorn
- Bangkok MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat
- Party-list MP Pakornwut Udompipatskul
- Former Phitsanuloak MP Padipat Suntiphada (Now Deputy President of the House of Representatives)
- Former Party-list MP Amarat Chokepamitkul
- Party-list MP Prasertpong Sornnuvatara
- Party-list MP Parinya Chuaigate Keereerut
- Party-list MP Natthawut Buapratum
- Bangkok MP Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut
- Former Party-list MP Nateepat Kulsetthasith
- Nakhon Pathom MP Suttawan Na Ayutthaya
- Party-list MP Woraphop Wiriyaroj
- Party-list MP Kampong Tepakam
- Bangkok MP Somkiat Tanomsin
- Samut Sakhon MP Thongdaeng Benjapak
- Chachoengsao MP Jirat Thongsuwan
- Chon Buri MP Charuss Khumkainam
- Party-list MP Suthep U-on
- Party-list MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat
- Party-list MP Apichat Sirisoontron
- Party-list MP Ongkan Chaiyabut
- Party-list MP Supisan Phakdeenarunat
- Party-list MP Naruepong Suebsakwong
- Trat MP Sakdinai Noomnoo
- Party-list MP Manop Keereepuwadol
- Party-list MP Wayo Asavarungrueang
- Party-list MP Wanvipa Maison
- Party-list MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn
- Party-list MP Surachet Pravinvongvuth
- Party-list MP Tavisak Thaksin
- Party-list MP Somchai Fangchonjit
- Party-list MP Somkiat Chaivisutthikhun
- Samut Prakanr MP Wuttinan Boonchu
- Party-list MP Rangsiman Rome
- Party-list MP Surawat Thongbu
