Policeman accused of assaulting wife and luring her into gang rape

Photo via Facebook/ กันจอมพลัง.

A Thai woman reached out to a social media influencer to seek help after her police officer husband physically assaulted her and lured her into a gang rape scene.

Thai social media influencer Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet accompanied the victim, 30 year old A, to the Children and Women Protection Sub-Division to start legal processes against the woman’s husband. The woman had filed complaints with the police six times in different police stations but the case was ignored.

Gun anticipated that the local police did not dare to process the case because the suspect is a police officer and his father is also a high-ranking officer in the Isaan province.

According to Gun’s account, A’s husband is a non-commissioned police officer and served in the Forensic Science Office in the central province of Samut Prakarn. The couple had entered into marriage and signed the corresponding certification but had no children together.

Throughout the past few years, A suffered perpetual abuse at the hands of her husband. Disturbingly, he would take her to various hotels, both within Bangkok and in other provinces, before calling upon a group of five to seven men to sexually assault her.

The group even recorded these heinous acts. A is unaware whether any of these videos were subsequently distributed or sold to anyone.

The police officer threatened A not to expose the story to anyone and not file a complaint. He appeared confident that he was beyond the reach of the law due to his father’s powerful connections. A attempted to end the relationship many times but the police officer would not agree.

The Children and Women Protection Sub-Division promised to investigate the case. Their focus will extend to the possibility of the police officer either selling the explicit videos or his wife to the men involved. If he did, he could face an even more severe penalty, with charges related to human trafficking.

Follow us on :













The authorities firmly denied allegations of police negligence. According to their statement, the woman initially filed a complaint detailing the physical abuse she had endured from her husband. Law enforcement officials, upon review, classified this as a “normal domestic conflict” and chose not to pursue further investigation into her complaints.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE