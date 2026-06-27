Police uncover two-year exam cheating network

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 2 minutes read
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network | Thaiger
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Police have uncovered a two year operation to rig a civil service recruitment exam, with investigators preparing to file criminal conspiracy charges against those involved.

Deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division 2, Police Colonel Netiwit Thanasitnitikul, said the Central Investigation Bureau commissioner has set out a framework to summon everyone connected to the exam process for questioning. This includes the committee that designed the exam from Srinakharinwirot University (SWU) and the Department of Local Administration, along with executives from a printing house in Samut Prakan.

Ten government officials caught on video during the arrest will also be questioned, along with victims of the scheme, given the high level of public interest in the case.

A video clip referring to two people identified only as “Kit” and “Som” claims knowledge of the exam trading network and connections to senior figures. Police are still verifying the authenticity of the clip.

How the scheme worked

The case began after complaints from candidates who sat the exam honestly, after some who paid to pass were left out of the final list. More than 400,000 people applied for six thousand local government positions.

Investigators found that nine thousand candidates paid to have their answers altered, with individual payments ranging from 300,000 to 900,000 baht (roughly 8,300 to 25,000 US dollars). Total damages are estimated at more than four billion baht (around 111 million US dollars).

Officers traced the operation to a house in Nonthaburi registered as a private company, where officials gathered to correct exam papers. Real answer sheets were copied and checked against the answer key, with correct answers marked in red pen before being altered in a computer system and scanned back into the official record.

Related Articles

Mastermind named

A man named Pichit has been identified as the main organiser. He reportedly paid one of the arrested officials, referred to as “Mr S”, to manage the handling of exam papers from testing venues to the company before they were distributed nationwide.

A second key suspect remains at large. This person is accused of copying paying candidates’ scores onto a flash drive and delivering the data to the Nonthaburi company.

Original exam papers are kept in a Department of Local Administration warehouse for two years before being destroyed, a procedure officials acknowledge leaves no way to check records from earlier years.

Senior police sources believe the network has operated for more than two years, based on financial transactions linked to one suspect dating back to 2024.

Police plan to charge those involved with criminal association and conspiracy, along with separate charges for leaking Ministry of Interior data after the ministry filed a complaint. Other offences will be handled by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, unless it delegates authority to the Central Investigation Bureau.

Thai police uncover a two-year exam fraud scheme worth four billion baht, with conspiracy charges planned against officials.
Photo courtesy of Matichon

University responds

SWU president Cholawit Jiarajitt has filed a police complaint against individuals and Facebook pages he says spread false information and edited video clips accusing him of soliciting benefits.

“If anyone who made these accusations has real information, they should come out and reveal themselves publicly, not hide like this,” Cholawit said.

The university has set up a fact finding committee with a seven day deadline from June 23 to complete its review. It said it has already shared requested documents with the National Anti-Corruption Commission and pledged full cooperation, adding that anyone found to have broken the law or been involved in fraud will face strict action, reported Matichon.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast warns of nationwide flash floods June 28

2 hours ago
British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack | Thaiger Thailand News

British man arrested over Pattaya acid attack

3 hours ago
Police uncover two-year exam cheating network | Thaiger Thailand News

Police uncover two-year exam cheating network

4 hours ago
Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Drug-addict father arrested after toddler found bruised, hospitalised

23 hours ago
Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen man beats friend to death, mistaking him for Thai ghost

1 day ago
Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla monk under investigation as four novices report sexual abuse

1 day ago
Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy | Thaiger Hot News

Lao Group clears the air on mango sticky rice, Thai dessert controversy

1 day ago
Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable | Thaiger Thailand News

Defective goods bill passes unanimously, sellers now liable

1 day ago
Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai rescue dog steals the show at drone training exercise

1 day ago
Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony | Thaiger Pattaya News

Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony

1 day ago
Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband | Thaiger Hot News

Thai woman stands trial in Myanmar over killing of US diplomat ex-husband

1 day ago
June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible | Thaiger Thailand News

June 26 Thailand weather: Likely hot, showers possible

1 day ago
Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island | Thaiger Thailand News

Local researchers seek inspection of temple ruins on Sakon Nakhon island

2 days ago
Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl | Thaiger Thailand News

Police focuses on teenage relative in rape, murder of 12 year old girl

2 days ago
Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it. | Thaiger Business News

Thailand is rolling out the red carpet for foreign business. It is still making the little guys crawl under it.

2 days ago
Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man

2 days ago
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

2 days ago
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

2 days ago
Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do

2 days ago
Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is &#8216;necessary&#8217; | Thaiger News

Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is ‘necessary’

2 days ago
Thai mother forces teen into prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother forces teen into prostitution

2 days ago
Discovery of girl&#8217;s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Discovery of girl’s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe

2 days ago
Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it. | Thaiger Property

Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it.

2 days ago
Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung

2 days ago
Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific&#8217;s best island, airport, resorts also rank | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific’s best island, airport, resorts also rank

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: June 27, 2026, 11:15 AM
50 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.