Police warn shopping couriers of drug risk, citing past case of heroin in cushions

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 11:45 AM
267 2 minutes read
Police warn shopping couriers of drug risk, citing past case of heroin in cushions | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรเด่นชัย

Phrae police shared a past case when nearly six kilograms of heroin were found hidden in seat cushions, aimed to deliver abroad, to issue a warning to the public following the arrest of a Thai flight attendant in Australia.

The arrest of the Thai Airway flight attendant drew widespread attention in Thailand, particularly among people working as shopping couriers. Thai officials said the flight attendant had been working part-time as a shopping courier and was allegedly hired to transport tote bags containing heroin from Thailand to Australia.

Officials have not yet confirmed whether the flight attendant knowingly participated in the smuggling operation or was deceived into carrying the drugs but urged shopping couriers to exercise greater caution when accepting parcels.

Heroin in seat cushions
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรเด่นชัย

Officers from Den Chai Police Station in Phrae also issued a public warning and shared details of a similar case on the station’s official Facebook page.

In the past case, police seized 5.76 kilogrammes of heroin hidden inside seat cushions in May this year. Investigators found the cushions were shipped from Nakhon Phanom to Phrae, where a suspect hired a shopping courier to transport them overseas.

According to police, the courier became suspicious after noticing the cushions were unusually heavy. The courier opened the package and found white powder inside the cushions, prompting a police investigation. Police said the drugs were discovered before the package could be transported abroad.

Drug hidden in parcel
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรเด่นชัย

Officers are now advising shopping couriers and delivery drivers to inspect parcels carefully before accepting delivery jobs and to contact police immediately if they notice anything suspicious.

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Police said warning signs may include parcels that are unusually heavy, tightly sealed, or labelled with unclear sender or recipient information.

Officers also urged the public not to allow others to use their personal details for parcel deliveries or financial transactions.

Shopping couriers warned over drug risk
Photo via Facebook/ สถานีตำรวจภูธรเด่นชัย

A similar case was reported in Nonthaburi in January 2024, when a Thai man contacted police after receiving a suspicious parcel at his home. Officers later found 7.5 kilogrammes of cocaine hidden inside.

The man told police that his daughter was studying in Australia and planned to return to Thailand during a school holiday. To earn extra income during her trip, she offered shopping courier services through social media.

A Laotian customer later contacted her and hired her to transport seat cushions to Australia. The parcel was delivered to the family home, where the father noticed the package was unusually heavy, leading to the discovery of the concealed drugs.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 2, 2026, 11:45 AM
267 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.