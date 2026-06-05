Police search for body after train collision in Pathum Thani

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 3:41 PM
244 1 minute read
Police search for body after train collision in Pathum Thani | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Police are investigating a train accident in Pathum Thani after human remains were found on railway tracks about 1 kilometre from Chiang Rak railway station today, June 5.

Khlong Luang Police Station was alerted to the fatal collision on the railway line heading towards Bangkok, near the Chiang Rak canal railway bridge in Khlong Nueng subdistrict, Khlong Luang district.

Patrol officers, investigators, forensic doctors from Thammasat University Hospital, and Poh Teck Tung Foundation rescue workers went to the scene.

Police are searching for a body after a train collision in Pathum Thani left human remains on tracks near Chiang Rak station.
Photo via ONE 31

At the scene, officers found a severed right leg on the railway track, along with a blue shirt. A pair of black sandals and a bottle of drinking water were also found near the canal bridge.

Police said the body had not yet been found because the area below the railway line was covered with thick grass and steep terrain.

Khaosod reported that investigators had not yet been able to determine whether the deceased was male or female.

Rescue workers were deployed to search the surrounding area for additional body parts. Police later instructed Poh Teck Tung Foundation workers to transfer the remains to the Institute of Forensic Science at Thammasat University Hospital for examination as officers worked to establish the victim’s identity.

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Police are searching for a body after a train collision in Pathum Thani left human remains on tracks near Chiang Rak station.
Photo via Khaosod

Police have not yet established the circumstances of the fatal collision.

The incident follows several recent train collisions reported in Thailand. In Bangkok, a 21 year old woman was hit by a freight train while riding her motorcycle and killed at an ungated railway crossing in Lat Krabang.

In Chon Buri, an unidentified foreign man was killed after being struck by a special express passenger train on the Bangkok-Chuk Samet route in Nong Pla Lai, Bang Lamung.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 3:41 PM
244 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.