Police rescues Thai man clinging to wife’s car for 15 kilometres

Photo via KhaoSod

A police officer rescued a Thai man clinging to his wife’s car for 15 kilometres on the Asian Highway in the central province of Ayutthaya following a dispute fuelled by jealousy.

The Police Lance Corporal of Phrain Racha Police Station, Tiwa Puttakawee, came across the incident while driving home on Wednesday, January 17. Tiwa saw a Thai man, later identified as 40 year old Sittipunt, clinging to a red car and asked the driver to stop.

The driver was Tiwa’s 39 year old wife, Sunan. Sunan’s passenger was her boyfriend. Sittipunt and Sunan made an appointment to sign a divorce document that day but the chaos interfered with their peaceful conclusion.

Sittupunt told the police officer in tears that he married Sunan 20 years ago and had three children with her. He claimed that he caught Sunan cheating on him several times but forgave her. Sunan recently met her lover through a TikTok application and asked her husband for a divorce.

Sittipunt said that he had agreed to allow her to leave and scheduled an appointment to sign the divorce papers on that particular day. The last request Sittipunt made was to spend some private time together. He asked her to meet him alone but she took her lover instead.

Sittipunt went on to clarify that he saw Sunan and her lover while driving on the Asian Highway. He signalled them to stop for a discussion about why his wife had not kept her promise. Sunan failed to halt, prompting Sittupunt to collide his car with hers.

Exiting his vehicle, Sittipunt attempted to talk with Sunan but she continued driving. Consequently, he leapt onto her car and clung on for approximately 15 kilometres. Sittipunt added that Sunan even attempted to crash her car, accelerating to a high speed to shake him off.

Sunan added that Sittipunt had previously threatened to harm her. She refrained from stopping to talk due to her fear that Sittipunt might attack her. Despite his offer to take her to the district office, she chose to travel with her lover for safety.

The three were accompanied to the Bang Pa-in Police Station to settle the matter. Officers did not reveal whether or not the three were able to reach an agreement.