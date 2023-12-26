Police officer fatally stabbed while calming drug addict in Nakhon Phanom

Photo courtesy of iStock

In a tragic incident, a police officer lost his life while attempting to pacify a known drug addict in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom, on Sunday. The late officer, Pol Lt Issrawut Kopolrat, served as the deputy crime suppression chief at That Phanom station.

The unfortunate event unfolded in Ban Choke Amnuay in tambon Ummao, where a 49 year old man, known only as Anudet, was reportedly causing a disturbance. Anudet, known to locals as a methamphetamine addict with a criminal history, was undergoing treatment for his addiction. He was known for displaying erratic behaviour in public due to his long-term drug misuse history.

Pol Lt Issrawut was the first officer to arrive at the scene in response to the distress call. He attempted to pacify Anudet, however, the situation escalated when Anudet brandished a knife, stabbing the officer seven times. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Upon their arrival, the police back-up team apprehended Anudet. Initially charged with murder, Anudet is expected to face additional charges. Anudet’s family revealed that he has been living alone since his divorce and has been grappling with methamphetamine addiction for a prolonged period, reported Bangkok Post.

Pol Lt Issrawut’s wife, Kanoknart Kopolrat, 29 years old, disclosed that her husband had a personal acquaintance with Anudet. Pol Lt Issrawut had even tried to arrange medical assistance for Anudet after his family’s unsuccessful attempts to persuade him to seek help for his addiction. Kanoknart firmly believes that Anudet should be held fully accountable for his actions. “It’s life for a life. Mental illness should not be an excuse for leniency,” she said.

The late officer’s mother, Manyuree Kopolrat, 79 years old, shared that Pol Lt Issrawut is survived by four children; three from a previous marriage and one from his current marriage.