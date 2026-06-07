Police hunt Myanmar gang after 600,000 baht cable heist in Chon Buri

Four Myanmar nationals have been arrested after a gang of more than 10 people allegedly tied up and assaulted a security guard before stealing electrical cables worth about 600,000 baht from a construction site in Chon Buri.

The robbery happened between 1.23am and 2.20am on June 4 in Ban Bueng district. Police said the group arrived in two pickup trucks and used a knife to threaten the security guard. The gang then tied his hands and feet, assaulted him, and loaded new electrical cables onto the vehicles.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the robbery, and investigators later traced one of the vehicles to a scrap shop. Registration checks led police to an area in Pluak Daeng, Rayong, where they stopped a grey pickup truck matching the vehicle seen in the footage.

The driver, identified as 34 year old Ye Htwe, was taken in for questioning along with his girlfriend and her older sibling.

Police said questioning led to the arrest of three more suspects. They were identified as 27 year old Sai Htet Aong, the alleged driver of another pickup, 18 year old Wai Gan, and 34 year old Ye Ko Lin.

Police said Ye Htwe, Sai Htet Aong, Wai Gan and Ye Ko Lin admitted taking part in the robbery and selling the stolen cables to a scrap shop.

Officers later took the accused to the shop, where they confirmed that the cables had been sold there.

Khaosod reported that police are searching for the remaining suspects, including a man identified only as Maung, who police said led the gang.

Investigators believe the gang may have committed similar offences in areas under Khlong Kio, Nong Yai and Pluak Daeng police stations.

Elsewhere, a man suspected of stealing cables from Trang Hospital was injured, after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing hospital security guards in Mueang Trang district, Trang province.