Thai police officers are being urged to get back into shape as the Royal Thai Police launched a new campaign yesterday, November 18, to tackle obesity, improve fitness and encourage healthier eating habits.

The campaign, called Thai Police Without Bellies, was launched at Royal Thai Police headquarters in Bangkok by the Police General Hospital.

The 2027 programme aims to help officers improve their fitness and prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

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Police General Hospital representatives said excess weight and abdominal obesity could affect officers’ health and their ability to perform their duties. The campaign encourages lasting changes to diet and exercise rather than short-term weight loss.

Five current and former Thai national athletes joined the launch to share fitness advice and personal experiences. They included athletes from pole vault, sprint relay and 400-metre running events, as well as an athletics coach.

Participants were offered body composition checks and health risk assessments, alongside talks on obesity and non-communicable diseases.

Dietitians from Police General Hospital also held a Food for Fat Loss session, offering practical advice on meal portions and healthier eating.

The event included a group aerobics session led by three instructors, giving officers a chance to put the campaign’s exercise message into practice. Participants also received complimentary souvenir bags.

The Royal Thai Police said the programme aims to help officers maintain better health and fitness throughout their careers, while reducing the risk of chronic illness.

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