Police confirm model Prawrawee Sahatthatphong’s death as suicide

Photo courtesy of Yyok' Magarita (Facebook)

Unveiling a fresh timeline, police authorities confirmed on Tuesday that the evidence gathered backs the assumption that Prawrawee Sahatthatphong, also known as Yoko, the 28 year old motor show model, took her own life on November 1.

The recently surfaced data reveals that Prawrawee, who was found lifeless in her Ekkamai condominium, had procured a bottle of cyanide online in September, costing her 33,000 baht (US$930).

Wittawat Chinkham, the commander of Metropolitan Police Division 5, conveyed that while further investigation is necessary to complete the picture, the police now possess tangible proof. This includes her online order history, transaction information, and a parcel receipt.

Adding to the mounting evidence, a suicide note addressed to her boyfriend was discovered alongside a supply of antidepressant medication. Furthermore, Wittawat revealed that the term cyanide featured in her phone’s search history.

Security footage also supported the suicide theory as it demonstrated that Prawrawee did not vacate her condo before her demise, and no one else was seen entering the premises.

Forensic analysis confirmed the cause of death as cyanide poisoning, with her bloodstream containing at least 1.26 micrograms per millilitre of the lethal substance.

Wittawat stated, “This case is not complicated. We are waiting for all of the evidence, including Prawrawee’s movements during the night of October 30 and some forensic evidence.”

The investigation took an intriguing turn as the police called in Prawrawee’s boyfriend regarding a secret video clip mentioned by Prawrawee’s mother. She believed the clip, allegedly sent by the boyfriend on October 31, contained a list of conditions set by him for the continuation of their relationship, reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













While the boyfriend confirmed sending the clip, Wittawat refrained from divulging further details.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.