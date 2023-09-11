Police chief commits suicide after death of subordinate

Photo via Facebook/ Thaicrime Online and Daily News.

The Superintendent of Highway Police Division 2 committed suicide today at his house in the Pathum Thani province near Bangkok. Police General Wachira Yaothaisong reportedly had been battling depression and was said to be stressed over the death of his subordinate, Police Major General Siwakorn Saibua.

The Highway Police Inspector, Siwakorn, was murdered at a gathering at the house of an influential community leader, Praween Chanklai, also known as Nok, on September 6. The murderer was Nok’s employee, Thananchai Manmak, who was later shot dead by police officers.

The motive behind Siwakorn’s murder appears to be his refusal to comply with Nok’s request, which involved promoting one of Nok’s relatives. Although Nok denied any involvement in orchestrating Siwakorn’s murder, police officers are not convinced. Nok currently remains in police custody, along with some police officers suspected of aiding Nok in avoiding arrest.

Questions have arisen concerning the police officers present at the gathering that night. Their inaction in apprehending the gunman and allegations of their involvement in tampering with evidence, including CCTV footage, has led to them being questioned by authorities.

As reported by several Thai news agencies, one of the police officers at the gathering was Wachira. Wachira was accused of being aware of Nok’s request and invited Siwakorn to the gathering leading to Siwakorn’s death. However, Wachira denied the accusation and insisted that he did not invite Siwakorn.

While the investigation continues, 39 year old Wachira reportedly took his own life today at his home in the Lumlukka district of Pathum Thani province. The motive behind the suicide remains under investigation but it is believed to be related to Siwakorn’s case.

Police believe Wachira was stressed over Siwakorn’s case and chose to end his life. Police are unclear whether Wachira was alone while committing the act or if someone else was with him at the time.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police (RTP), Torsak Sukwimon, disclosed that Wachira had been undergoing treatment for depression at Phramongkutklao Hospital. It is believed his symptoms might have been triggered by Siwakorn’s death.

KhaoSod reported that Wachira had withdrawn himself from the public and colleagues after Siwakorn’s death. He also left the group chat of the Royal Police Cadet Academy alumni the night before his death. His colleagues and superiors had made efforts to support and encourage him before he ended his life today.

Follow us on :













If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.