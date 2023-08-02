Blue pee surprise: Thai Highway Police bust narcotics ring in Bangkok

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The Thai Highway Police today busted a narcotics ring and its leader who produced blue pee after taking a urine drug test in Bangkok. The gang employed an unconventional smuggling tactic to transport a massive haul of 400,000 methamphetamine pills. Their plan involved transporting the illicit drugs from Bangkok to Surat Thani. The police successfully carried out the operation, culminating in the arrest of the culprits.

The decisive operation was conducted by Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankeaw while the logistics were handled by Police Lieutenant Wichira Yaothaaisong and his second in command, Police Lieutenant Pitaya Thanawut. The apprehended suspect was 47 year old Thanawat and the operation was carried out on Highway No. 4, where Thanawat was eventually arrested.

The gang tried to trick law enforcement officers by converting conventional transportation into a narcotic transportation medium. Some 400,000 meth pills, a set of drug-taking devices, a 9-millimetre calibre handgun, 38 bullets and two magazines were seized at the site.

Also seized were an Isuzu brand slide truck with no license plate, and a Toyota Vios car with a registration number วศ5073 Bangkok. Informants reported that a large number of drugs would be transported to agents in the south using these vehicles. The white truck was supposed to be a towing vehicle, with the drugs hidden inside, reported KhaoSod.

The police found Thanawat driving the slide truck before they signalled him to stop for inspection. When officers searched the aforementioned Toyota vehicle They found two white draws inside it, each filled with Y-1 symbol methamphetamine pills, 200,000 in each draw, totalling an outrageous 400,000 pills.

Further investigations revealed that Thanawat had received the slide truck from Nawamin, Bangkok. He was to deliver it to agents in Ban Na Derm, Surat Thani. Fortunately, he was apprehended before he could complete his mission. Thanawat admitted to consuming drugs himself, and his urine turned out to be purple during the medical examination at the hospital.

It emerged that Thanawat had been previously convicted of murder in 2009. He served his prison sentence until his release in 2020, making this his second encounter with the law. Thanawat was handed over to Tha Sae Police Station for further proceedings.