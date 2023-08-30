Poh Teck Tung Foundation aids impoverished families in northern Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod.

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation has actively taken steps towards creating sustainable livelihoods in Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand. The foundation provided job-related equipment to impoverished households as part of an integrated poverty alleviation programme, in collaboration with the Community Development Department. In addition, a mobile medical unit was dispatched to offer free services to the public.

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation, led by Surapong Tetraruvichit, a board member and deputy secretary, yesterday presided over a ceremony to donate job-related equipment to 27 needy households in Udon Thani province, the sixth province in the northeastern region.

The total value of the donated equipment was 672,755 baht. The donation was aimed at promoting and supporting the livelihoods of impoverished families, allowing them to sustain themselves and their families, and live according to the philosophy of a self-sufficient economy.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding on Integrated Poverty Alleviation Cooperation with the Community Development Department, Ministry of Interior, Wanchai Kongkasem, the governor of Udon Thani, and Vithoon Nualnukool, the deputy director of the Community Development Department, co-chaired the ceremony. Siriporn Krachangla and Suparat Somjareon, managers of the Welfare Department and the Education and Occupation Promotion Department respectively, led their teams to participate in the ceremony at the conference hall of the Udon Thani district office.

In conjunction with this event, Naowarat Wannasiri, head of the community medical care unit, led her team to provide free services to the public. The services included general disease diagnosis and treatment, medicine distribution, eyesight measurement glasses distribution, and hair-cutting services. The public showed up in large numbers to avail of these services, reported KhaoSod.

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation’s Integrated Poverty Alleviation project has been supporting and providing occupational equipment to impoverished households under the agreement between the Community Development Department and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation.

The Poh Teck Tung Foundation has set a budget to procure occupational equipment for needy households, allowing them to self-sustain and support their families.

Initially, the foundation carried out its activities in 17 central provinces, covering 98 households. Later, they expanded to 17 northern provinces, covering 230 households. Currently, they are considering northeastern provinces, comprising 20 provinces. To date, the foundation has covered six provinces, supporting 147 households, with a total value of 3,070,105 baht.

