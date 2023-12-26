PM’s festive fashion fiasco: Srettha Thavisin’s Christmas socks surprise

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a yuletide twist at Government House, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin turned heads yesterday, December 25, sporting eye-catching red and green Christmas socks that left reporters questioning their powers of observation.

The festive saga unfolded when the prime minister breezed into the reporters’ room, bearing gifts of decadent Italian panettone, each weighing a generous 10 kilogrammes. The sweet and buttery Christmas bread, adorned with raisins, citrus, and almonds, became the unexpected star of the show.

With a twinkle in his eye, the 61 year old PM recommended pairing the traditional treat with a scoop of ice cream, igniting a merry culinary discussion.

Undeterred by the sweet diversion, the PM extended a spontaneous invitation to a soirée later that evening. When quizzed about the possibility of a Santa Claus hat making an appearance, he playfully lifted his trouser legs, revealing the vibrant red and green socks, and quipped, “Isn’t this enough?”

The charismatic leader, seemingly delighted by the festive intrigue, cheekily questioned why the reporters had failed to spot his festive footwear upon his entrance, reported Bangkok Post.

In a light-hearted exchange, a curious reporter probed the extent of the Bangkok-born PM’s sock collection, to which he replied with a grin, “I have plenty.”

