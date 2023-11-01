PM Srettha forms team to clarify digital wallet scheme amidst confusion

Picture courtesy of Siamrath

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin agreed to establish a dedicated team to effectively communicate details about the government’s flagship digital wallet scheme. This move yesterday, October 31, comes in response to a wave of suggestions from various sources, aiming to avoid any public confusion regarding the scheme.

PM Srettha acknowledged the circulation of differing information about the wallet scheme. He urged the public to wait patiently for official details, which he assured would be announced all at once in due course.

Earlier, before a Cabinet meeting, the 61 year old prime minister was questioned about a comment made by one of his advisors, Pichai Chunhavajira.

Pichai had suggested that the digital wallet programme’s launch could be delayed until September next year due to a budget deficit, contrary to the original plan of beginning in February.

However, when asked to confirm this possible delay, the prime minister declined to comment. Prime Minister Srettha later assured reporters that he would keep the public informed about the digital wallet committee meeting’s outcomes as soon as information became available.

The government has formed a main committee to oversee the handout scheme’s implementation. This committee is expected to host regular meetings to consider proposals from a sub-committee that has been considering potential changes to the policy, reported Bangkok Post.

Eligible people

These changes may include a reduction in the number of people eligible to receive the digital money, initially offered to everyone aged 16 and above, irrespective of their financial status. Furthermore, the wallet might now be used within a recipient’s residential district rather than within a 4-kilometre radius of their home.

During a forum held by the Senate to discuss the handout scheme on Monday, Pichai suggested that the policy would be adjusted to narrow its scope, addressing concerns raised by critics. He added that the number of eligible participants for the programme could be cut to around 40 million.

According to Pichai, excluding financially stable individuals from the scheme would save on the 560-billion-baht (US$ 15,439,760,000) budget allocated for the initiative.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that it was the government’s duty to strictly adhere to the digital wallet policy’s main objective, although minor details might need revision.

When asked to confirm if the plan’s February debut was still on track, Phumtham said that, as nothing has changed so far, the timeline stands.

