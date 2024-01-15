PM Srettha Thavisin to pitch Land Bridge megaproject at WEF

Photo courtesy of Royal Thai Government

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to entice foreign investors towards the 1 trillion-baht Land Bridge megaproject during the World Economic Forum (WEF) which commences on Monday and concludes on Friday in Davos, Switzerland.

Srettha will be accompanied by a team of cabinet ministers including Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, the Foreign Affairs Minister, and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrung­reangkit, following an invitation extended by the WEF, as stated by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

This visit to Europe marks Srettha’s first since becoming Prime Minister and the first Thai government leader’s participation in the annual meeting in 12 years. The Foreign Affairs Ministry noted, “The WEF offers a great opportunity for the prime minister to meet other world leaders and demonstrate Thailand’s readiness to work with partners to deepen ties and further foster trade and investment.”

The yearly gathering accommodates around 2,500 participants globally, including heads of state, government leaders, representatives of international organisations, CEOs, academics and influential public figures. This year’s theme is Rebuilding Trust, divided into four workstreams: Achieving Cooperation and Security in a Fractured World; Creating Growth and Jobs for a New Era; Artificial Intelligence as a Driving Force for the Economy and Society; and A Long-Term Strategy for Climate, Nature and Energy.

PM Srettha and Parnpree will participate in various meetings and panels at the forum to highlight Thailand’s economic and investment potential, with a particular emphasis on the Land Bridge project. They will also discuss topics such as the economic outlook, geopolitics, sustainability and the green transition, reported Bangkok Post.

Meanwhile, from Wednesday until the following Monday, Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will head a delegation to Los Angeles to market Thai rice and other products. He will also partake in an in-store promotion between Ralphs Fresh Fare grocery store and Golden Star, seeking to ramp up sales of Thai rice among American consumers.