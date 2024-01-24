PM Srettha Thavisin promises to consider opposition’s concerns on Land Bridge megaproject

Photo courtesy of Government House

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has assured opposition groups that he will take into account their concerns regarding the Land Bridge megaproject. The discussions took place at Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University’s education centre in Ranong, following a mobile cabinet meeting.

The megaproject, valued at one trillion baht, is designed to create a logistics network linking Ranong with Chumphon. It consists of a deep-sea port in each province, a motorway across the land connecting the two, and a railway system.

Opposition groups from Chumphon and Ranong, the intended project sites, have expressed concerns over the potential negative impacts of the Land Bridge’s construction. They have proposed a halt to the project and the establishment of a joint committee to reassess it. They suggest the committee should be made up of representatives from all sides, including potentially affected communities, related industries, and independent academics.

The groups also advocated for sufficient access for those who may be impacted by the Land Bridge and the organisation of public hearings to gather public opinions on the project.

They pointed out that the processes followed in an earlier study into the Land Bridge seemed to lack participation from residents who could be affected by the project. They emphasised the importance of comprehensive information and public opinion in guiding the government’s decision.

The groups highlighted the potential effects of the scheme on local industries such as fishing, tourism, and agriculture, which they believe should be better represented in the study.

“We do hope Prime Minister Srettha will listen to our voices about the megaproject that will possibly result in harmful impacts on our life,” they voiced.

In response, PM Srettha indicated his willingness to consider a new, more thorough and independent study into the project, allowing for substantial public participation, reported Bangkok Post.

At a senatorial meeting, Senator Suradet Jiratiticharoen raised four questions about the Land Bridge megaproject, including whether it would genuinely reduce cargo shipping times by bypassing the Malacca Strait.

He argued that the processes of unloading cargo from a ship and transporting it from one end to the other before reloading it onto another ship would likely take more time and cost more money than projected.

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri assured that the government is addressing each question about the project individually.