Thai PM tweets from the top: Srettha’s Swiss summit scoop at Davos World Economic Forum

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin took to his Twitter account to keep his compatriots in the loop about his diplomatic encounters in Davos, Switzerland at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The 61 year old Thai prime minister spared no detail in sharing snippets of his discussions with a constellation of influential figures at the WEF. From rubbing shoulders with executives of global organisations and companies to tête-à-têtes with leaders of participating countries, the Thai Premier was on a mission.

A focal point of his social media posts was the aggressive promotion of Thailand’s ambitious land-bridge mega project in the south. Notably, he engaged in a pivotal conversation with head honchos from the Adani Group, a major Indian player in port and airport development. The Adani Group, expressing keen interest, could potentially become a significant partner in the Thai project.

Adding to the intrigue, PM Srettha revealed that Dubai Port World, a multinational logistics heavyweight from the UAE, is eyeing a visit to the project site, ready to delve into its intricate details.

However, the highlight of the Thai PM’s Swiss trip was meeting Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Gates, also attending the WEF, found himself in discussions about Thailand’s potential to host a regional data centre. The Bangkok-born Srettha expressed his aspiration for a mega company to invest in and open a Microsoft data centre in Thailand, reported Thai PBS World.

In related news, Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, declared the nation’s commitment to supporting troubled Myanmar through humanitarian aid during the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting, which included international representatives, also featured Vice Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.