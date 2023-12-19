PM Srettha reveals bold plans for seamless tourism and rice boost in regional summit

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed visionary plans to foster seamless tourism among Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.

The grand revelation unfolded during a high-profile meeting with the leaders of these nations on the sidelines of the Tokyo summit, celebrating Japan’s half-century collaboration with ASEAN countries.

During a tête-à-tête with Vietnam President Võ Văn Thưởng, Srettha enthusiastically announced the revival of Cabinet meetings between the two nations, with Vietnam proposing to host the inaugural session in May next year. The agenda, highlighted by Srettha, will centre around the crucial topic of rice prices, aiming to uplift the income of farmers.

Inspired by President Võ, the leaders mulled over the idea of promoting seamless tourism, allowing travellers to effortlessly explore all four nations without the burden of separate visas. The 61 year old PM championed this creative proposition and pledged to instruct Tourism Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol to spearhead discussions on this transformative initiative.

Turning his attention to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Srettha discussed the establishment of a Thai consulate in Siem Reap, addressing the growing influx of tourists visiting the famed Angkor Wat temple complex. Grateful for the care extended to Cambodian workers in Thailand, Premier Manet expressed his appreciation, reported The Nation.

Follow us on :













In a separate dialogue with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the Bangkok-born prime minister confirmed Indonesia’s purchase of a staggering 2 million tonnes of Thai rice. The move, prompted by severe drought and delayed rainy seasons linked to the El Niño phenomenon, was welcomed by Srettha as a boon for Thailand’s rice industry. President Widodo, in turn, pledged to dispatch officials for a meeting with Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow, promising a further boost to the price and demand for Thai rice.

Adding another feather to Thailand’s diplomatic cap, the prime minister-cum-finance minister revealed that President Widodo expressed keen interest in Thailand’s ambitious 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge project, foreshadowing imminent discussions on the horizon.