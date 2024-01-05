PM launches ’30 baht plus’ health scheme in Roi-Et

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to kickstart a revolutionary healthcare initiative dubbed the 30-baht Plus universal health scheme. The grand launch is scheduled for this Sunday, January 7, in the northeastern province of Roi-Et.

This innovative trial, to be initially rolled out in Roi-Et, Phrae, Phetchaburi, and Narathiwat, promises free medical services at state and private hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Only a Thai ID card is required to be eligible.

Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew revealed today, January 5, that this scheme is a game-changer for the public, offering unprecedented access to medical care.

“All participating medical facilities are digitally connected, ensuring seamless sharing of patient records. Whether you visit a state hospital or a private clinic, you’re guaranteed similar top-notch medical services.”

In Thailand, a comprehensive healthcare system is delivered through three distinct programmes catering to various segments of the populace. The civil service welfare system caters to civil servants and their families, while social security extends coverage to private employees.

Introduced in 2002, the universal coverage scheme is available to all other Thai nationals. A majority of private hospitals partake in these initiatives, although many are predominantly sustained by patient self-payment and private insurance. According to the World Bank, an impressive 99.5% of the population benefits from health protection coverage under Thailand’s diverse health schemes, reported Thai PBS World.

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) assumes the pivotal role of overseeing national health policy, concurrently managing the majority of government health facilities. The National Health Security Office (NHSO) plays a crucial role in fund allocation through the universal coverage program.

Follow us on :













Additionally, various government bodies contribute to the healthcare landscape, such as the Health System Research Institute (HSRI), the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (commonly known as Thai Health), the National Health Commission Office (NHCO), and the Emergency Medical Institute of Thailand (EMIT).

In related news, Siriraj Hospital is set to unveil its Academic Centre of Geriatric Medicine, a game-changer for Thai elders’ healthcare.