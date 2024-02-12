PM calls for enhanced royal family security after motorcade disruption

Photo courtesy of Love to Know

An urgent call for heightened security measures for the royal family was made by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Monday, following a recent incident involving a student activist who attempted to disrupt a royal motorcade. The prime minister emphasised the need for effective security to ensure the royal family’s safety, who have critical royal duties to perform.

The call to action comes in the aftermath of an event on February 4, where student activist Tantawan Tuatulanon and another member of the Thalu Wang group tried to interrupt the royal motorcade of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on a Bangkok expressway. They resorted to honking their car horn and cutting into the convoy’s lane.

Subsequently, on the same day, Tantawan and her group conducted a public opinion poll at Siam BTS station, asking passersby if they believed royal motorcades were a source of inconvenience. A group of royalists, self-identified as Thai People Protecting the Monarchy, appeared on the scene, culminating in a violent brawl after the poll was conducted, reported Bangkok Post.

In response to this confrontation, Prime Minister Srettha urged parties on all sides to refrain from violence and suggested that differences of opinion be expressed in more suitable forums.

“Use of violence or hate speech should be reduced. A more proper forum should be used such as parliament or an academic seminar. I believe all sides want national unity and an atmosphere conducive to talks,” he stated.

National police chief, Torsak Sukvimol, announced on Monday that formal charges will be laid against the pair involved in the expressway event. He further stated that the suspects’ actions were not considered solitary, implying others had guided them in their protest activities.

Torsak defended the action of the police, affirming their commitment to protect the royal family. “Protection of the royal institution is the first and foremost task of police,” he declared.

Follow us on :













Meanwhile, the Move Forward Party’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn posted on Facebook that legal action should also be taken against the royalists involved in the February 10 brawl, arguing that they had also undermined the institution.

As for Tantawan refuted claims of deliberately disrupting the royal motorcade through a Facebook post, explaining that the incident was an accidental outcome of her and her colleague’s haste to reach a meeting. Despite this, she had been charged with royal defamation on March 5.