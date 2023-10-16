Planetary shift brings lottery luck to four zodiac signs

Photo: Shutterstock.

The celestial alignment will influence four zodiac signs, offering a high potential for lottery success in today’s draw.

Renowned fortune teller Boy Clear has unveiled these four fortunate zodiac signs in a LotteryPlus livestream. Pisces, Gemini, Cancer, and Taurus are anticipated to reap the benefits of this planetary transition and increase their wealth through enhanced lottery prospects.

Pisces, securing the fourth position, is set to enjoy exceptional lottery luck. The planetary shift into the house of fortune promises a sudden stroke of luck. Whether purchasing a lottery ticket or engaging with individuals from different backgrounds, including Chinese and Burmese, the support from the elder stars holds great significance. Examining age-specific numbers and birthdates can offer further insights.

In third place, Gemini’s financial outlook is poised for improvement, despite ongoing instabilities. The planetary shift into the house of work is expected to bring prosperity and elevate one’s fortunes. To enhance the odds, consider numbers associated with your occupation, such as employee ID numbers, and the last three digits of office or phone numbers.

Claiming the second position is Cancer, embarking on an 18-month journey marked by substantial changes. Particularly today, the planet of fortune will transition into the house of finance, ushering in significant lottery luck for Cancer. This zodiac sign holds the potential to secure the first, second, or third lottery prizes.

Taurus, occupying the coveted top spot, is on the brink of substantial growth with the planetary alignment. This shift, combined with the entrance of the patron star into the house of fortune, positions Taurus for remarkable wealth. According to astrology, Taurus holds the esteemed “red millionaire” status, as reported by KhaoSod.

Meanwhile, Ad Ice Cream, also known as Teacher Ice Cream from Ruean Naka, is predicting lottery numbers. The latest figures from Grandfather Sri Sutho’s monument are 454, comprising the number series 5-4-8 for this round. The number 4 is highly likely to appear in the tens place, such as 45, 48, or 85. For the three-digit first prize, numbers 0 and 5 carry a strong probability, alongside the top two numbers.

