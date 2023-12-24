Pink Line Skytrain track collapse causes havoc in Nonthaburi

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A lengthy section of the Pink Line Skytrain track collapsed in front of the Agricultural Land Reform Office market, causing damage to three parked vehicles and nearly toppling a high-voltage electricity pylon. The incident occurred at 5am today, in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The police were quickly on the scene, accompanied by electricity officials and representatives from the skytrain company.

The fallen track, an aluminium rail measuring approximately 4 inches wide and 2 inches thick, extensively damaged the vehicles parked in front of the market. Particularly affected was a Honda saloon car, which had the rail fall onto its roof, causing the windshield to shatter and significant damage to the bodywork. The fallen rail also hit an overhead electricity line, causing a high-voltage pylon to lean precariously.

The rail had detached from its concrete base and had fallen in a single long piece, stretching to the Kae Rai intersection, but had only caused damage to vehicles in front of the Agricultural Land Reform Office market. Near Tiwanon Soi 25, a skytrain was found stationary with the rail still attached to its wheels, threatening to fall at any moment.

Wallop, a 21 year old owner of a Mitsubishi Triton that was damaged in the incident, said he had parked his vehicle at around 4am. While sleeping in the car with his three children, he heard a loud noise and saw the rail falling. Wallop and his children were able to escape unharmed. The damage to his vehicle included the roof, side and rear windows, reported Khaosod.

Nopadol, a 36 year old tissue seller whose Isuzu car was also damaged, had parked his vehicle at the same time. He was alerted to the incident at 4.47am, but was unaware of the falling rail as he was setting up his stall. His vehicle’s roof was dented, and the rear stainless steel rail was damaged.

“I think this is a major incident,” Nopadol said. “My damaged car is insignificant compared to what would happen if a skytrain carriage full of passengers fell. Such large projects should have better safety measures.”

Meanwhile, 43 year old Wanida, a witness to the incident and wife of the Isuzu owner, was helping her partner with his stall when she heard a loud noise around 5am. Initially thinking it was a car accident, she was shocked to see the fallen rail on the vehicles and ran to check her own, which was also damaged.

Pak Kret police officer Thapana Pungmi said the incident was reported at 5am and that the fallen rail stretched from the market to the Kasikorn Bank near the Kae Rai intersection. The most severely affected area was in Pak Kret, where the rail had fallen onto the street and damaged three cars, while a high-voltage electricity pylon was also leaning. He added that traffic would likely be closed until noon, and had coordinated with the Pink Line Skytrain and Metropolitan Electricity Authority officials for further investigation.