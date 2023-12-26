Pink line monorail’s free trial period may extend after conductor rail failure

Photo courtesy of รถไฟฟ้ามหานคร สายสีชมพู (Facebook)

The Pink Line monorail system‘s operator will be approached by the Transport Ministry to extend the free trial period after a section of the line was forced to shut down on Sunday due to a failure of the track’s conductor rail.

The closure, as of Monday, has impacted seven stations from Nonthaburi Civic Centre (PK01) to Pak Kret Bypass (PK07). These stations will be reopened post the completion of essential repairs and thorough safety inspections of the entire line.

The Pink Line currently offers complimentary rides, however, paid services were initially scheduled to commence on January 3, with fares between 15-45 baht. However, a conductor rail on the monorail’s track between Cholaprathan Market and Khae Rai junction detached on Sunday, mere hours before the day’s services were to start. This incident resulted in damage to three cars and one motorcycle, thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

During a press conference addressing the issue, Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit assured that despite the temporary halt on Sunday, the structural robustness of the 34-kilometres monorail line remains unaffected, reported Bangkok Post.

He further explained how state agencies carried out another inspection at 5am on Monday, confirming the remaining 23 stations along the line were operational as usual. To compensate for the suspension of services at the seven stations, the ministry plans to discuss the extension of the free trial period with the system’s operator.

According to Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote, preliminary investigations point towards the possibility of the conductor rail being unintentionally dislodged by workers removing construction equipment located under the monorail line.

The incident resulted in a 300-metres stretch of the conductor rail falling to the ground, leaving a four-kilometres section hanging precariously over the street underneath.

Surapong Piyachote emphasised the need for all agencies to collaborate to prevent such accidents in the future.

