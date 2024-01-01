Pink line monorail extends free service during conductor rail repair

Credit การรถไฟฟ้าขนส่งมวลชนแห่งประเทศไทย

The Pink Line monorail, currently in its trial phase, has prolonged its complimentary service till this Saturday as it continues with the repair of its conductor rail. This extension follows an inspection led by Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote, who visited the ongoing work from Chaeng Wattana-Pak Kret 28 Station (PK08) to Nonthaburi Civic Centre Station (PK01). The intent is to ready the Pink Line for full commercial operations and to monitor the progress of the conductor rail’s repair.

The assessment was done in response to an incident on December 24, where a segment of the conductor rail detached from its beam and fell onto a road. As a consequence, seven stations from Nonthaburi Civic Centre Station (PK01) to Pak Kret Bypass Station (PK07) were shut down for two days.

Surapong Piyachote disclosed that operators are now procuring fastener parts for the conductor rail. As a result, the railway tracks at four stations, from the Civic Centre to Samakkhee Station (PK04), are functional on only one side. Passengers commuting from Civic Centre Station need to switch trains at the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) Station (PK05) if they wish to halt at Min Buri Station (PK30).

In terms of the free trial, Piyachote revealed that the ministry, along with several entities including North Bangkok Monorail (NBM), the line providers, agreed to prolong the free trial from January 2 to January 6. The full fares will be effective from January 7.

Follow us on :













Surapong Laoha-Unya, a board director of NBM, stated that during the repair of the faulty section, the fare will be reduced to between 13–38 baht (US$0.38-1.10), equivalent to a 15% discount, from the suggested normal rate of 15–45 baht (US$0.44-1.31), reported Bangkok Post. The standard fare will be reinstated once the repairs are concluded.

On December 30, NBM inaugurated the line’s interchange link with the MRT’s Purple Line at the Civic Centre Station, as well as the connection with BTS’ Green Line at Wat Phra Si Mahatat Station, added Piyachote.