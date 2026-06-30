More than 100 pig heads dumped in Korat water reservoir

More than 100 pig heads were found dumped in a reservoir used as the raw water source for Bua Yai Municipality’s water supply in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, prompting calls for officials to identify those responsible.

The discovery was reported today, June 30, after Bua Yai Municipal Council member La-or and resident Wichian took reporters to the reservoir in Chaloem Phra Kiat Park, Bua Yai subdistrict, Bua Yai district.

Wichian said he had visited the reservoir at around 7am yesterday, June 29, to check the water level and inspect his fish traps when he noticed what initially appeared to be floating debris.

After taking a closer look, he realised the objects were pig heads, with more than 100 floating across the surface of the reservoir. Some had already begun to decompose, producing a foul smell and causing foam to form on the water.

He immediately alerted La-or, who informed Bua Yai Municipality officials. Workers later removed the pig heads from the reservoir after concerns were raised about the potential impact on the municipality’s raw water supply.

La-or said it was unacceptable for anyone to dump pig heads or animal carcasses into a public water source, particularly one used to produce tap water for residents.

She warned that such incidents could affect water quality and place additional strain on the municipality’s water treatment system.

Khaosod reported that locals have urged the relevant authorities to identify those responsible and take legal action to prevent similar incidents from happening again and to protect the public water source.

In similar news, a Thai lottery winner thanked Buddha by laying out 100 pig heads in front of the famous 30-metre-tall Buddha statue at Wat Klang Bang Phra Temple in Nakhon Pathom province in central Thailand.