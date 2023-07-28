Family betrayal: Child reveals father’s years-long deceit and affair

Photo courtesy of Istock

In an unexpected turn of events, a woman accused by her husband of infidelity uncovers his own affair of several years, all thanks to their nine year old son. This revelation has embroiled the couple, previously perceived as perfect, in a shocking family betrayal and proves that appearances can be deceiving.

The couple, married for ten years, had been living a seemingly perfect life. They had built their life from scratch, resulting in the husband owning shares in a company, while the wife works as a reputed physician. The nine year old son, fairly quiet but sharp, completes the family.

However, the peace took a downturn when one day, after displaying the usual affection, the husband returned home angry. He questioned what the wife was up to in his business-trip absence the previous weekend. Her response of meeting friends, and leaving their son with grandparents, seemed to incite him further.

The husband pointed out unfamiliar wet spots on the rear car seat noticed on his way to work, accusing her of infidelity. Attempting to support his claim, he showed clips from their building’s parking lot CCTV. But the footage, recorded from a significant distance, hardly proved anything.

Exasperated with the accusations, the wife shot down the claims, finding them unreasonable. However, the accusations intensified. He proposed a family discussion and even a legal separation. This shattered the wife, who, considering the accusations baseless, believed maintaining their peaceful family life should be prioritized. But the husband was persistent, reported Sanook.

Amidst the numerous arguments, their seemingly quiet son expressed his discomfort, catching both parents off guard. Turning the tables, he shared his father’s ongoing affair with a colleague for the past several years. The father, believing his son too young to understand, was often unguarded around him.

Most shockingly, this deceit was not just borne out of his indulgences for the other woman, but contrarily, manifested as a manipulation – a way to gain more assets post-divorce by blaming his wife for infidelity.

The revelations shocked the woman, not just due to the family betrayal by her husband, but more due to their son’s lonely suffering in silence, trying to uphold his parent’s perfect image. The facade is now shattered, and the mother now wonders how to heal her son’s hidden scars moving forward.