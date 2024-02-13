Pickup truck collides with golf cart at luxury Jomtien hotel

A collision at the entrance road of a lavish beach resort in Jomtien between a pickup truck and a golf cart left several injured, with some impaled by metal objects.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Htet Naing Lin, a 20 year old Myanmar national, was delivering goods to the hotel when he encountered the golf cart emerging from a side street. In a bid to avoid a crash, Lin hit the brakes, but inadvertently pressed the accelerator, leading to a collision between the pickup truck and the golf cart. Despite the chaos, Lin stayed at the scene to assist authorities in the aftermath of the accident.

The collision resulted in three people sustaining injuries, with victims scattered on the road, prompting an urgent response from rescue teams.

Among those injured was 33 year old golf cart driver, Kornthawat Klongsamran, who had a piece of metal impaled in his right leg. Rescue teams had to employ cutting equipment to free him from the wreckage before rushing him to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Two passengers, identified as Daniel Berner, a 51 year old Israeli national, and Yuka Mizoguchi, a 59 year old Japanese national, also suffered injuries in the collision. Berner complained of pain around his right hip area and had a pierced wound on his right thigh, while Miss Mizoguchi sustained a puncture wound on her right forehead and abrasions on her body, reported Pattaya Mail.

Follow us on :













Further investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, with authorities intending to conduct interviews with both parties once the injured individuals have recovered sufficiently to provide statements.

In related news, a pickup truck carrying construction workers spiralled out of control and collided with a tree in the Huai Sat Yai area of Hua Hin, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries on January 31. The calamity was swiftly reported to Nong Plub Police Station in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.