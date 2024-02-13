Pickup truck collides with golf cart at luxury Jomtien hotel

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:05, 13 February 2024| Updated: 14:07, 13 February 2024
61 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A collision at the entrance road of a lavish beach resort in Jomtien between a pickup truck and a golf cart left several injured, with some impaled by metal objects.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Htet Naing Lin, a 20 year old Myanmar national, was delivering goods to the hotel when he encountered the golf cart emerging from a side street. In a bid to avoid a crash, Lin hit the brakes, but inadvertently pressed the accelerator, leading to a collision between the pickup truck and the golf cart. Despite the chaos, Lin stayed at the scene to assist authorities in the aftermath of the accident.

The collision resulted in three people sustaining injuries, with victims scattered on the road, prompting an urgent response from rescue teams.

Among those injured was 33 year old golf cart driver, Kornthawat Klongsamran, who had a piece of metal impaled in his right leg. Rescue teams had to employ cutting equipment to free him from the wreckage before rushing him to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

Related news

Two passengers, identified as Daniel Berner, a 51 year old Israeli national, and Yuka Mizoguchi, a 59 year old Japanese national, also suffered injuries in the collision. Berner complained of pain around his right hip area and had a pierced wound on his right thigh, while Miss Mizoguchi sustained a puncture wound on her right forehead and abrasions on her body, reported Pattaya Mail.

Further investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, with authorities intending to conduct interviews with both parties once the injured individuals have recovered sufficiently to provide statements.

In related news, a pickup truck carrying construction workers spiralled out of control and collided with a tree in the Huai Sat Yai area of Hua Hin, resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries on January 31. The calamity was swiftly reported to Nong Plub Police Station in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Secret cockfighting ring busted in Pattaya

Published: 11:57, 13 February 2024

BMA proposes 50km/h speed limit on 40 roads in Bangkok

Published: 11:48, 13 February 2024

Pervert arrested in Bangkok after 2 decades of underwear theft

Published: 11:37, 13 February 2024

Miracle at sea: Rare albino whale resurfaces near Phang Nga

Published: 11:22, 13 February 2024