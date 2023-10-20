Pickup truck accident leads to woman’s canal rescue in Kanchanaburi

Photo: KhaoSod

An accident involving a pickup truck teetering on the edge of an irrigation canal alarmed local residents in Thamuang district, Kanchanaburi province. Emergency services were swiftly notified and upon arrival, discovered the empty vehicle poised precariously on the embankment. A search ensued, and 400 metres downstream, a woman was found floating in the water. She was swiftly rescued by locals and transported to Somdet Phra Sangkharaj Hospital No. 19. The sister-in-law of the driver later revealed that the woman had left home following an argument with her husband yesterday.

Upon reaching the scene, emergency personnel from Khunrattanawut Foundation discovered a white Isuzu D-Max pickup truck, registered in Kanchanaburi province, on the verge of plunging into the canal. The back of the truck was still attached to the bank, and although there were traces of blood on the left door, the driver was nowhere to be found. The search expanded until a local resident reported finding the female driver floating in the water, more than 400 metres from the scene of the accident. She was promptly rescued and taken to Somdet Phra Sangkharaj Hospital No. 19, and police were notified to inspect the pickup truck accident site.

During this time, the sister-in-law of the pickup driver arrived at the scene. She disclosed that earlier that day, her nephew had called to inform her that his mother had had an argument with his father. In a fit of anger, the woman had driven away from home in the pickup. The family had been searching for her when they learned about the accident. As of now, the woman’s condition is being monitored in the hospital, with the family hoping for a full recovery reported KhaoSod.

