Phuket’s vegetarian festival to boost Thai economy with 9 billion baht (video)

Picture courtest of Thailand Trip & Travel Group.

Anticipations are high as the annual 10-day vegetarian festival in Phuket is set to yield more than 9 billion baht in revenue, as estimated by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Meanwhile, the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office reports a drop in vegetable prices compared to the corresponding period last year.

Thanet Tantipiriyakit, who presides over the Phuket Tourist Association, noted the festival’s timing aligns with the conclusion of Phuket’s green season, often referred to as the low season, in October. The vegetarian festival, scheduled from October 15 to 24, signifies the transition into the resort island’s high season which extends from November through to April.

TAT’s Phuket office projects the vegetarian festival will generate over 9 billion baht in revenue, a dramatic increase from last year’s earnings of 3.4 billion baht. The revenue breakdown is expected to consist of 20% from accommodation, another 20% from the culinary sector, with the remaining 60% from local products. Hotel occupancy in Phuket is also anticipated to exceed 70% of the city’s capacity during the festival.

Tantipiriyakit explained that the vegetarian festival is a significant tourist attraction during the end of the green season. He also acknowledged the contributions of both public and private sectors to Phuket’s facilities and accommodation. Some hospitality establishments plan to offer an all-you-can-eat vegetarian buffet, while others will adapt their menus to cater to vegetarian food offerings.

“Some 80% of the food available in Phuket will be vegetarian.”

In a parallel development, Woranit Apiratjirawong, director of the Phuket Commerce Office, assured that officials regularly inspect food ingredients in markets across Phuket. The office is committed to monitoring current ingredient costs to prevent customer exploitation, particularly during major festivals.

Apiratjirawong revealed that prices of cabbage, white cabbage, water spinach, bean sprouts and radishes are 20-30% cheaper than during the same period of the vegetarian festival last year.

