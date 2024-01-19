Phuket’s seven-colour lobster eyes official recognition as Thai GI treasure

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Phuket‘s renowned seven-colour lobster is poised to attain official recognition as one of Thailand’s geographical indication (GI) treasures, according to the Department of Intellectual Property (DIP).

Departing from the norm, Department Director-General Vuttikrai Leewiraphan disclosed that officials recently started an investigation to delve into the intricacies of seven-colour lobster farming and glean insights from the local entrepreneurs who have turned this unique crustacean into a gastronomic sensation among Phuket’s visitors.

Vuttikrai emphasised the department’s intention to elevate the seven-colour lobster to the status of a national GI product, aligning with the government’s strategic soft power policy aimed at boosting tourism and the local economy.

“Phuket is Thailand’s prime tourism province on the Andaman coast, boasting over 10 million annual visitors and a staggering revenue surpassing 330 billion baht for local communities.”

The move to expand the roster of GI products is seen as a win-win. Vuttikrai believes it will not only bolster the businesses of local farmers, fishermen, and manufacturers but also serve as a magnet for more visitors to the province. A GI product registration brings with it intellectual property protection and ensures stringent quality control measures.

Phuket’s seven-colour lobster is no ordinary culinary delight. With its distinctive features – a generously proportioned head and body, a vibrant and thick shell, and formidable antennae – this crustacean stands out in both appearance and taste. Weighing in at 3.5 to 4.5 kilogrammes when fully grown, it can grace the dining table either raw or cooked to perfection, reported The Nation.

The Andaman coast of Phuket, along with nearby provinces, hosts several lobster farms supplying these delectable creatures to restaurants in tourist hotspots. Additionally, the annual Phuket Lobster Festival, a culinary extravaganza held for the past seven years, provides a platform for lobster enthusiasts to indulge in their passion.

Phuket is no stranger to GI accolades, already boasting two registered products – the succulent Phuket pineapple and the lustrous Phuket pearl. Now, the spotlight is on the Phuket garcinia, known locally as the buffalo orange, as it goes through the registration process to potentially become the island’s third GI product.