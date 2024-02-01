Tourist thrill ride: Hanging out of car windows lands travellers in hot water in Phuket

Photo courtesy of ASEAN Now

A group of reckless tourists in Karon, Phuket, were caught on video hanging out of a car’s windows on the road on Tuesday afternoon.

Karon police confirmed that the tourists were seen engaging in impulsive behaviour at approximately 3pm on January 30. The police tracked down the individuals in question at 5.45pm and took them to the local police station where they were fined accordingly. However, the amount was not disclosed nor were the nationalities or identities of the tourists.

According to police, the tourists expressed remorse for their behaviour and promised not to repeat it. The tourists also went as far as saying that they will tell friends and other tourists to follow traffic rules to maintain road safety, reported Phuket News.

Recently Phuket police have issued multiple warnings regarding dangerous driving and illegal parking by tourists.

In related news, Phuket is gearing up to address its ongoing traffic congestion through the implementation of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) traffic control systems. The announcement came from Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat, who is hopeful that technological advancements can bring about a noticeable change in the island’s traffic flow.

Patong Police, in their ongoing effort to regulate traffic, continue to enforce stringent measures against illegal parking. Their campaign, aimed at clearing the roads of unlawfully parked vehicles, is showing no signs of slowing down.

In other news, Patong Police initiated a crackdown on vehicles flouting parking regulations in Phuket’s most bustling tourist locale. The campaign kicked off on Friday, January 19, at 9am, when officers began issuing penalties to vehicles improperly parked on Ratchapathanusorn Road. Interestingly, this is the same street that houses the Patong Municipality offices.

Patong’s Police Chief, Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirsawat, ordered the campaign. The initiative aims to minimise accidents and avert traffic snarls, as explained by the Patong Police through an online post.