Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 2:01 PM
178 1 minute read
Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Facebook: พิชัยพร จันทร์ปรุง

A Phuket taxi driver has won praise online after offering three foreign tourists a free ride to Wat Chalong on June 29 when they told him they had no money to pay the fare.

The heartwarming moment was shared on Facebook by user Pichaiphorn Chanproong, who posted a video showing the encounter near the Pearl Circle roundabout in Patong.

In the clip, the three tourists waved down the taxi and explained they wanted to travel to Wat Chalong but did not have any money.

Without hesitation, the driver replied, “No money? I’ll take care. Come. It’s free.”

The three tourists accepted the offer and climbed into the taxi. During the journey, they also asked to film the kind-hearted driver.

A Phuket taxi driver won praise after giving foreign tourists a free ride to Wat Chalong when they said they had no money to pay the fare.
Photo via Facebook: พิชัยพร จันทร์ปรุง

When they arrived at Wat Chalong, the three tourists thanked the driver by shaking his hand and performing a traditional Thai wai, a gesture that touched many viewers after the video was shared online.

The clip quickly attracted widespread attention, with social media users praising the driver’s generosity.

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Comments praised the driver’s generosity, saying that doing good would bring good things in return, that he had a big heart, and that the tourists had experienced the kindness of Thai people.

KhaoPhuket reported that after the video gained attention, Pichaiphon said he offered the free ride because he wanted to help visitors to Thailand.

“They’re visiting our country. We’re Thai, so if we can help, we should. I always think about what it would be like if I were travelling in another country.

“I don’t know whether they really had no money, but if we can help someone, we should.”

In similar news, earlier in February, an Australian couple shared a video of a friendly service from a Thai taxi driver, who warmly welcomed them despite a language barrier and treated them to traditional Thai desserts during their journey.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 1, 2026, 2:01 PM
178 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.