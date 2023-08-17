Phuket savings group ex-loan officer nabbed for 12 million baht embezzlement

Photo via Khaosod.

The former loan officer of a savings group was arrested by police in a Phuket restaurant on charges of forging loan documents, fabricating account data, and embezzlement of over 12 million baht. The arrest of the 44 year old woman named Arwarran, made under the jurisdiction of Narathiwat Province’s court, follows a complaint lodged in 2020 by more than 50 members of the savings group.

Police Major Montri Thetkan, the head of the police, ordered Police Lieutenant Pattak Khwannak, head of Squad 5, and Police Sub-Lieutenant Pongsak Mimusik, a Squad 5 officer, to arrest the accused. According to arrest warrant #686/2023, dated July 27, issued by Narathiwat Provincial Court, Arwarran faced charges of “theft, fraudulent management of another person’s savings, assets, forging documents of title, and using or claiming forged documents.”

Arwarran was implicated as a member of the savings group’s loan committee. It was alleged that she falsified loan documents and cooked the books, converting the funds for personal expenses amounting to over 12 million baht. Due to these accusations, numerous group members filed complaints against the accused, leading to her subsequent arrest.

In the preliminary investigation, Arwarran denied the allegations. As a result, she was transferred to the Tan Yong police station for further legal proceedings. The case highlights the need for stringent checks in financial institutions to prevent instances of forgery and embezzlement. A police spokesperson said…

“In a savings group, members’ trust forms the cornerstone of the association. It’s disheartening to see their trust breached, and their hard-earned money misappropriated. We need tighter regulations and stricter audits to prevent such incidents.”

This captivating saga of fraud and forgery offers a lesson in vigilance and caution during financial dealings. It also highlights the swift response and commitment of Thai law enforcement agencies in upholding justice.