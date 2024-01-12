Phuket: Motorcycle taxi rider fatally stabbed during brawl, another injured

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Two motorcycle taxi riders got embroiled in a brawl in Patong, Phuket, yesterday, leading to one fatality at the scene, while the other sustained serious injuries.

The deceased taxi rider, 61 year old Samanmart Ueanoth, was found with three stab wounds to his chest and was transported to the local hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries and lost his life. He hailed from Phetchaburi and was known as Uncle Mit by locals.

Patong Police Chief Police Colonel Chalermchai Hirsawat received a report of the incident and arrived at the scene with fellow officers. The altercation took place near Government Savings Bank, Phra Barami Road.

The other motorcycle taxi driver, 41 year old Thawatchai Kaewsamsri drove himself to hospital for treatment for his injuries. The two riders worked for the same motorcycle ride service company and had been drinking on duty, according to witnesses.

The quarrel was allegedly over refusing service to some customers. Samanmart wielded a knife, and Thawatchai sent him a kick. The former stabbed the latter, allegedly in the leg, after which Thawatchai snatched the knife and thrust it into Samanmart, reported Phuket News.

Police investigations are still ongoing and the crime scene is cordoned off. More details are to be unveiled including whether Thawatchai is placed in custody.

In related news, a viral video emerged on Thai social media over the new year holiday showing a brutal attack on a foreign man by two motorcycle taxi riders outside Central Pattaya shopping mall. Police said they had received no reports of the incident.

The Facebook user, เดฟร็อก ไทย, shared the video of the attack on December 30 with a caption that said: Pattaya motorcycle riders fight with a foreign tourist. #PattayaCountdown.

In other news, a Thai taxi driver faced criticism for a viral video of him chasing away a foreign passenger by pulling her out of his cab. The driver defended himself saying the foreign woman kicked his car door over an air conditioning dispute.