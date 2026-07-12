Phuket lifeguards save two British tourists from drowning

Two British tourists are recovering after lifeguards rescued them from the sea at Nai Thon Beach yesterday, July 11, in Phuket’s Thalang district, where they were found unconscious following a drowning incident.

Police were notified of the incident by lifeguards at Nai Thon Beach after the two men were pulled from the water. Lifeguards brought the pair ashore before alerting officers from Sakhu Police Station.

Police coordinated with emergency responders, who arrived to find both tourists unconscious on the beach. They were later identified as 34 year old Samuel Ernest Preston and 40 year old Jacob William Scott, both British nationals.

Lifeguards administered first aid until both men regained consciousness before handing them over to emergency responders, who transported them to Thalang Hospital for further treatment.

DailyNews reported that hospital staff later confirmed that both tourists were in a stable condition and remained under close medical supervision.

Officials have urged tourists to exercise caution when entering the sea, particularly during the monsoon season when strong waves and currents can create dangerous conditions. Visitors are also advised to follow lifeguards’ instructions and observe warning flags displayed along Phuket’s beaches.

Similarly, Thai lifeguards rescued a foreign woman after she removed a red warning flag and entered rough seas at Patong Beach in Phuket earlier in June.

A witness shared a video of the incident on Facebook showing the woman approaching a rocky section of Patong Beach before removing a red warning flag placed to alert visitors to hazardous sea conditions.

She then entered the sea and climbed onto the rocks despite strong winds and rough waves. Lifeguards repeatedly urged her to move to safety, and after a wave nearly swept her off the rocks, they successfully escorted her back to shore.