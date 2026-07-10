Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 3:58 PM
1 minute read
Phuket hotel faces demolition after encroaching on national park
Edited photo made with photo from PR Phuket

A hotel in Phuket has been ordered to demolish its buildings after the Supreme Court issued a final judgment cancelling its land documents over the encroachment of more than 13 rai of Sirinat National Park.

The Phuket Provincial Public Relations Office announced today, July 10, that the government is continuing to implement the “Phuket Model”, an initiative to reclaim protected land in Phuket by accelerating encroachment cases, enforcing final court rulings, and investigating unlawfully issued land documents.

Officials said six encroachment cases involving Sirinat National Park are currently being expedited. Two have reached final judgments, allowing authorities to enforce the court’s orders.

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of a Phuket hotel after ruling that it had encroached on Sirinat National Park land.
Photo via PR Phuket

One of the cases involves a hotel and villa development in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district, occupying more than 13 rai. The Supreme Court ordered the cancellation of the land title documents and the demolition of all structures after ruling that the development had encroached on Sirinat National Park.

Officials have issued enforcement notices requiring those occupying the land to demolish the buildings and vacate the site within the legal timeframe. If they fail to comply, officials will carry out the demolition in accordance with the court order.

Another case involves around 12 rai in Cherng Talay subdistrict, Thalang district. The court ordered the occupants to leave the land after ruling that forged Sor Kor 1 documents had been used to obtain land title deeds.

Officials said more than 25 rai of land are currently subject to enforcement proceedings.

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The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of a Phuket hotel after ruling that it had encroached on Sirinat National Park land.
Photo via PR Phuket

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation is preparing a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Interior and the Department of Lands to coordinate checks, cancel unlawfully issued land documents, speed up cases, and investigate other conservation areas.

Officials said the ‘Phuket Model’ would continue as a framework for coordinated natural-resource enforcement, demolition in cases with final judgments, and investigations into other areas facing similar land-document problems.

The Supreme Court ordered the demolition of a Phuket hotel after ruling that it had encroached on Sirinat National Park land.
Photo via PR Phuket

In similar news, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment found no evidence that foreigners had occupied protected forest land on Koh Pha Ngan after investigating residents’ claims that Israeli nationals had illegally acquired land and encroached on conservation areas.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 10, 2026, 3:58 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.