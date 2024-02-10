Phuket fraudster’s hotel booking scam leaves 40 victims high and dry

Photo courtesy of Phuket Express

A man from Phuket has been apprehended in Mae Hong Son for allegedly duping over 40 unsuspecting victims in an elaborate hotel booking scam.

With damages estimated to be a staggering 800,000 baht, this cyber criminal’s web of lies has left a trail of frustrated tourists in its wake.

The Phuket Express reports that the Cyber Crime Police recently made a breakthrough in the case, arresting the suspect known only as 37 year old Sunthorn in northern Thailand. Sunthorn stands accused of manipulating computer systems through fraudulent means. Authorities took action after receiving numerous complaints from more than 40 victims who collectively suffered losses exceeding 800,000 baht.

Unveiling the modus operandi, it is alleged that Sunthorn operated multiple Facebook pages under various pseudonyms, cleverly avoiding the use of legitimate hotel names. However, he cunningly lured victims by sharing authentic hotel photos, creating an illusion of credibility. Once the unsuspecting victims made their bookings, Sunthorn demanded upfront payments, leaving them none the wiser, reported Phuket Express.

To their dismay, upon reaching their destinations, the hapless victims were met with the shocking revelation that their bookings were nothing but elaborate fabrications. Unable to check in as planned, they found themselves stranded, their trust shattered by the audacious scam.

As the investigation unfolds, Sunthorn remains silent, withholding any plea in his defence. Meanwhile, he is held in custody.

