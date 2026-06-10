Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 3:35 PM
218 1 minute read
Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Four people were injured in an EV bus accident in Phuket yesterday, June 9, after a crane truck and a city tour bus collided in Talat Yai, Mueang Phuket.

Police were called at 2.30pm after the crane truck collided with an EV bus carrying tourists. A metal frame from the crane then fell onto a motorcycle travelling on the road.

Police said the crane truck had been parked at the roadside for work when the EV bus passed and the collision occurred. A worker was also on the crane platform at the time.

Four people were injured in a Phuket EV bus accident after a crane truck collided with a city tour bus in Mueang Phuket.
Photo via Matichon

Four people were injured and taken to the hospital, including two EV bus passengers and two people travelling on a motorcycle. One bus passenger was a Chinese tourist, while one motorcycle passenger was from the Philippines.

Police photographed the scene and documented the collision as evidence. The cause remains under investigation.

Matichon reported that Phuket City Municipality later said Phuket City Development, or PKCD, is responsible for the EV bus service and that the vehicle is covered by insurance.

Four people were injured in a Phuket EV bus accident after a crane truck collided with a city tour bus in Mueang Phuket.
Photo via Matichon

Municipality officials said one Chinese tourist on the EV bus sustained a minor facial injury and was treated at Bangkok Hospital Phuket. Doctors allowed her to leave the hospital, with a follow-up check scheduled in two days.

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Officials said the tourist was understanding about the incident and had not raised any complaints. PKCD and Phuket City Municipality tourism officials are continuing to assist with the case.

Similarly, an EV passenger bus lost power on a steep road in Karon, Phuket, before rolling backwards and crashing into parked vehicles and a shop, leaving two female passengers with minor injuries, police said.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 10, 2026, 3:35 PM
218 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.