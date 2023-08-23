Phuket Chamber President awaits PM’s swift action on 3000 million baht projects

Srettha Thavisin, courtesy of Somchai Poomlard/Bangkok Post

Phuket’s Chamber of Commerce President, Kongsak Khupongsakorn, is keenly awaiting the immediate action of Thailand’s 30th Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin. There are a myriad of pressing issues regarding Phuket projects waiting to be addressed.

Kongsak, confident in his province’s ongoing economic development, is ready to collaborate with all political parties. Regardless of who assumes the role of Prime Minister or even local representatives, he is eager to reflect the current myriad of issues to the Cabinet. “We hope he’s ready to get to work immediately. We have numerous stalled projects in Phuket and other Andaman provinces, waiting for the Cabinet or the Prime Minister’s assistance,” he said.

The projects awaiting government intervention include:

1. A new road construction project: A proposal for a new road to alleviate traffic congestion in Phuket is in place. This would serve as a fast track from Phuket Airport into the city and extend to Kathu district, tunnelling through to Patong. This new route would significantly aid in traffic management.

2. A drought solution project: A proposal for a water supply solution through the Regional Water Authority has already been approved with a budget of 3,000 million baht to divert water from Phang Nga to Phuket.

3. A second Phuket Airport project: To enhance accessibility in Phuket province, a speedy study and design of a second Phuket Airport is sought. Considering that the current study and design would take at least ten years to complete, the current airport is already at full capacity, yet the demand is still high. This is a missed opportunity for Thailand.

Follow us on :













Kongsak Khupongsakorn is hopeful and ready for swift action from Thailand’s new Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin. With many issues lying in wait, Phuket is keen to see these projects move forward for the betterment of the province, reported KhaoSod.

Amidst the ongoing anticipation for the commencement of Phuket projects, authorities have observed a setback in these plans due to the province’s inability to secure the hosting rights for the specialized expo in 2027/2028. Read more HERE.