Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 10:31 AM
50 1 minute read
Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Phuket Times

A fire damaged a foreigner’s car in Phuket yesterday, July 4, after flames spread from the engine compartment of a black Ford sedan at a U-turn on Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu. The driver escaped safely.

Kathu Police Station was notified of the incident at about 5.50pm by the station’s radio centre. The report said a car had caught fire at the a U-turn on the inbound side of Phra Phuket Kaew Road in Kathu district.

At the scene, police found a black Ford passenger car heavily damaged by flames. Firefighters moved in to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading further in the area.

Police are investigating a Phuket car fire after a Ford sedan was destroyed in Kathu, while the foreign driver escaped safely without injury.
Photo via DailyNews

Initial checks found that the flames had started around the engine compartment before spreading into the passenger cabin. The car was damaged across most of the vehicle and could no longer be driven.

Police identified the driver as 28 year old Rustem Eyuboglu. He was able to leave the car safely before the flames spread through the vehicle.

DailyNews reported that no injuries or deaths were reported from the incident, while the cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.

Police inspected and documented the scene before coordinating with forensic officers, who will examine the vehicle to determine the exact cause of the fire. Further action will be taken in accordance with legal procedures.

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Police are investigating a Phuket car fire after a Ford sedan was destroyed in Kathu, while the foreign driver escaped safely without injury.
Photo via Phuket Times

In similar news, a foreign man was taken to hospital after his Ford sedan caught fire on a roadside in Phuket late at night. The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze, while the driver escaped but suffered smoke inhalation before rescue workers took him to Bangkok Hospital Phuket for treatment.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 5, 2026, 10:31 AM
50 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.