Phuket: Burmese brawl involving knife-wielding teens

In Patong, Phuket, two Burmese nationals found themselves on the wrong side of the law after a late-night melee turned the popular tourist hotspot into a battleground.

The Phuket Express reported that the drama erupted on Pracha Nukroh Road, just before 1am yesterday, December 27, as a gang of motorbike-riding teenagers engaged in a high-stakes chase, punctuated by what was initially feared to be gunfire. However, a closer inspection revealed it was merely firecracker chaos.

Eyewitnesses recounted that a group of seven Burmese men allegedly launched an attack on 23 year old Tean Pei and 21 year old Win Sithu, who were peacefully minding their own business on the sandy shores.

Amidst the frenzy, knives entered the scene, as the two Burmese men sprinted away from their assailants, who showed no signs of letting up. The attackers, identified as 19 year old Thai and 21 year old Site Ian, were subsequently apprehended by Patong Police at a workers’ camp on Na Nai Road in Patong, along with a 50-centimetre knife, reported Phuket Go.

Now, the accused duo is set to face the music at Patong Police Station, charged with both assaulting others and flaunting a weapon in public.

